Steve Cabbell said among his greatest accomplishments at JESCO was contributing to the consistent expansion of the company.

Steve Cabbell, regional parts manager of JESCO, is calling it a career after 37 successful years at the South Plainfield, N.J.-based John Deere dealership.

JESCO thanked Cabbell on August 26th for his long-time, loyal service to the company with a recent retirement party where he reflected on his career.

"I saw an ad in the newspaper," he said. "That offered the opportunity to grow with a great company."

And that he did. Cabbell said among his greatest accomplishments at JESCO was contributing to the consistent expansion of the company.

"I am proud to be a part of JESCO's success," he said. "Over the years, I have grown to be an outstanding and dedicated employee and manager. I pride myself in being well-known within the industry and throughout the Northeast region.

"During my career I enjoyed the hustle and bustle of my day-to-day routine, along with the everyday challenges helping customers when they faced challenges." he added. "I was proud to trouble-shoot equipment mishaps for customers, so they can get back up and running to complete their projects and deadlines. I love that JESCO is a family-oriented company, and everyone is always a team player."

But most of all it was day to think back over his career and to think about the next phase of his life in front of him.

"I will miss my team, the customers and vendors that I have built lasting relationships with the past 37 years," he said. "Now, I plan on enjoying the fruits of my labor. I enjoy golfing, fishing and spending time with my family and friends."

JESCO lauded Cabbell for his service to the company.

"We all recognize Steve [Cabbell] for his unconditional dedication, grace and congeniality. He will be deeply missed, but we can only feel happy for him after many years of service. His accomplishments will always be there to remind us of how important he was. We shall never forget that."

