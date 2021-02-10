Jim Maxwell

Prior to taking the helm of Chadwick-BaRoss as its president on Dec. 14, 2020, Jim Maxwell logged more than three decades of experience in the construction equipment manufacturing and distribution industries.

Early in his career, Maxwell worked for Komatsu Corporation for 10 years followed by 23 years with C.N. Wood Equipment, a Komatsu dealer in Massachusetts, where he served in the positions of sales and general manager.

While working for Komatsu in the late 1980s, Maxwell was first introduced to Chadwick-BaRoss as its district manager, which began a long term business relationship. His association with Chadwick-BaRoss was extremely positive and Maxwell was always impressed with the company, its people, and its values.

"In their northern territories, they've had a proven track record of success throughout their history with the Volvo product line, and certainly even more so in recent years," he said. "They've proven themselves in Maine and New Hampshire to be a clear market leader."

Now leading Chadwick-BaRoss, he is looking forward to expanding the dealer's presence and market penetration via the manufacturers it represents throughout New England.

"When our parent company IKO acquired Chadwick-BaRoss several years ago, there was a vision at that time of taking the model of our northern New England accomplishments and expanding Chadwick-BaRoss' footprint further into the market," Maxwell said. "This has been accomplished through acquisition and investment in the Rhode Island and Connecticut markets."

His vision over the next few years, he said, will be to grow Chadwick-BaRoss' market share of the earthmoving products that are already being represented in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island while continuing to expand its Volvo operations with more product lines and product support capabilities.

"We also will be executing a plan to further develop the aggregate products already represented by Thompson Equipment, most notably, KPI-JCI in the southern New England region," Maxwell said. "With dense population and pervasive hard rock conditions, the aggregate market in southern New England is very strong. We are confident that by better utilizing the support structure already in place at our southern New England stores, we can dramatically grow our market share on the aggregate side of our business.

"The Astec Industries' Material Solutions combined product offering give us a powerful lineup of portable and stationary crushing and screening plants under KPI-JCI and Telsmith, as well as washing and classifying equipment and material handling solutions to meet the needs of any producer … whether it be a contractor doing portable onsite crushing and recycling or a major aggregate producer."

Chadwick-BaRoss has locations throughout New England, including Westbrook, Bangor and Caribou, Maine, as well as Chelmsford, Mass., Concord, N.H., West Warwick, R.I., and Oxford, Conn. The Maine and New Hampshire locations focus on the Volvo product offering along with SDLG, Ponsse, Eltec, Holder, and Prinoth, while the locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island represent Takeuchi, Link-Belt, Holder, Prinoth and Bell trucks. Thompson Equipment in Lewiston, Maine, is a member of the Chadwick-BaRoss family of businesses and is a major distributor of KPI-JCI and Telsmith aggregate equipment.

Maxwell credits a strong business foundation already in place at Chadwick-BaRoss, which, he believes, will help his team and him to foster even greater success for the longtime equipment dealer.

"My predecessors have done an astounding job putting together a team of industry experts who know how to execute a plan," he said. "It is going to be a pleasure to continue to grow upon the platform that they have built."

For more information, visit www.chadwick-baross.com.

