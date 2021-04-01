Designed to offer more flexibility to get work done at height, the 450AJ HC3 model has a 45-ft (13.72 m) platform height and 25-ft (7.62 m) of horizontal outreach. It also features the HC3 product line’s three capacity zones — 660 / 750 / 1,000 lb. (299.37 / 340.19 / 453.59 kg), giving it the ability to carry up to three occupants and tools to height in every zone.

JLG Industries Inc. introduced the new 450AJ HC3 boom lift, adding to the JLG Hi-Capacity product line that includes articulating and telescopic boom lift models with platform heights ranging from 40-ft (12.19 m) to 86-ft (26.21 m).

Designed to offer more flexibility to get work done at height, the 450AJ HC3 model has a 45-ft (13.72 m) platform height and 25-ft (7.62 m) of horizontal outreach. It also features the HC3 product line's three capacity zones — 660 / 750 / 1,000 lb. (299.37 / 340.19 / 453.59 kg), giving it the ability to carry up to three occupants and tools to height in every zone.

Complying with the latest ANSI A92.20 / CSA B354.6 industry standards, the 450AJ HC3 boom lift is equipped with the company's zero calibration, automatic load sensing system. To enhance safety and eliminate guesswork for equipment operators, this feature keeps the machine within the allowable work envelope by limiting range depending on platform load. It alerts an operator when the allowable limit of the work envelope is exceeded and enables the operator to boom down or retract into a safe zone to continue working. And, the zero-calibration feature eliminates the need to use external weights to calibrate the machine, saving time and effort because the machine can be recalibrated to full capacity without placing a 1,000-lb. (453.59 kg) load in the platform.

"JLG has engineered load sensing technology that is advanced enough to allow operators to respond to an overload situation, quickly and easily," said Randi McClure, marketing manager for boom lifts at JLG. "By removing or unloading items from the machine's platform, for example, the 450AJ HC3 model will recognize when it's back within its rated load capacity, then enable operations to resume without the need to recalibrate the machine."

The 450AJ HC3 boom also includes a chassis tilt alarm that alerts the operator when the machine is on a slope greater than five degrees.

"This innovative JLG system permits operators to utilize restricted functionality to return the machine to a work area within acceptable operating conditions," said McClure. "Once the machine recognizes that its back within the allowable tilt range, operators are able to reposition the machine or grade the work site to complete work within the rated load and slope tolerance of the machine."

Enhancing the operator experience, the LED display in the platform and ground controls on JLG HC3 boom lifts improves visibility by sensing ambient light conditions and adjusting brightness to optimize operator comfort and readability.

While this new hi-capacity model may be heavier in weight than its standard model counterpart; it retains the same footprint for ease of transport and use in comparable work environments.

For more information, visit www.jlg.com.

