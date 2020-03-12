JLG, Construction Robotics Innovate for Job Site of the Future

Construction Robotics launched its new MZ100, co-developed with JLG, the latest addition to the Mule product line. This product, which is a smaller, lighter weight version of the original Mule, is self-leveling, powered by a Lithium Ion battery and can be directly coupled to JLG and SkyTrak telehandlers, moving it from a static-based job site solution to a mobile one.

JLG Industries Inc. is working with Construction Robotics of Victor, N.Y., to develop alternative solutions to cumbersome, repetitive construction tasks that oftentimes result in cumulative injury.

Construction Robotics specializes in the advancement of robotic and autonomous technologies in the heavy-equipment sector. As an access industry leader, JLG specializes in providing people with a safer way to work at height.

"JLG and Construction Robotics are taking the strengths of each individual company to collaborate on progressive robotic solutions that will advance safety and productivity on tomorrow's job sites," said Frank Nerenhausen, president, JLG Industries. "We are innovating for the greater good of the industries we serve."

Construction Robotics is an established developer of masonry machines such as the material unit lift enhancer (MULE), used to lift and place concrete block, and the semi-automated mason (SAM), used to lay brick. Both products assist employees on work sites to minimize fatigue and improve productivity.

At ConExpo, Construction Robotics launched its new MZ100, co-developed with JLG, the latest addition to the Mule product line. This product, which is a smaller, lighter weight version of the original Mule, is self-leveling, powered by a Lithium Ion battery and can be directly coupled to JLG and SkyTrak telehandlers, moving it from a static-based job site solution to a mobile one.

"One of the JLG innovation focal points is robotics and autonomy," said Rob Messina, product development, JLG Industries. "We are focused on developing solutions that address the challenges that our customers face daily on the job site, one of which includes the skilled labor shortage. Solutions such as the MZ100 align with the productivity imperative, supplement the workforce and reduce injury through moments of autonomy for improved efficiency."

JLG and Construction Robotics are committed to continued collaboration around advancing robotic and autonomous technologies that result in advanced equipment solutions for the residential and commercial construction industries.

"Collaborative initiatives such as the one with JLG result in digitally enabled, smart lift assist technologies that pave the way to the job site of the future," said Scott Peters, co-founder and president of Construction Robotics. "We are excited about the launch of the MZ100 and to learning how JLG customers respond to its use on the company's popular line of telescopic handlers."

For more information on Construction Robotics, visit https://www.construction-robotics.com. For more information about JLG, visit www.jlg.com.