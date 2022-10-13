List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
JLG Expands Authorized Service Provider Network to Support Customers' Maintenance, Repair Needs

Thu October 13, 2022 - National Edition
JLG


JLG’s independent service operations are available to complete service work on all makes and models of equipment within their defined territories.
JLG Industries Inc. is expanding its network of authorized service providers in the United States to provide equipment repair, warranty, maintenance, inspections, parts and other support services nationwide to JLG customers, no matter where their equipment is working.

"Many of our customers have limited and overtaxed in-house service capabilities, and they are looking to outsource maintenance and repair work to keep their shops efficient," said Dan Fry, JLG's senior program manager of authorized service providers.

"When it comes to maintaining the quality and maximum value of JLG machines, there is no substitute for good preventive maintenance and care. With our network of authorized service providers, JLG confidently provides them with responsive, world-class quality service and support, available throughout the life of our products."

According to Fry, JLG authorized service providers can serve customers in various capacities, including warranty service work, local parts support, inspection services, mobile and in-shop repair services, as well as maintenance and repair work.

  • Warranty Service Work: JLG service providers are authorized to complete warranty work on all JLG equipment. This service includes processing the claim paperwork and handling all the repairs.
  • Local Parts Support: With access to the industry's largest resource of JLG genuine and remanufactured equipment parts, as well as a comprehensive inventory of competitive and aftermarket industry parts, available through JLG Online Express, authorized service providers can provide JLG customers with reliable local parts support.
  • Inspection Services: When JLG customers need assistance with scheduling, completing, and documenting various inspection services, such as pre-delivery and annual inspections, JLG authorized service providers can help them meet the requirements of machine ownership.
  • Mobile & In-Shop Repair Services: JLG authorized service providers offer JLG customers a dependable, cost-effective resource to keep their JLG equipment fleets operational in the field.
  • Maintenance and Repair Work: With an ongoing need for preventive maintenance and repairs on JLG and competitive equipment products within their operations, JLG authorized service providers offer a consistent, trustworthy option to provide these services as and when needed.

Fry said, "By offering our expansive line of industry products, these independent service locations can help JLG customers keep their fleets running in peak condition, reducing the risk for unplanned downtime and costs associated with needing to call in backup machines."

For more information, visit www.jlg.com.




