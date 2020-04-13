JLG Expands Connected Solutions with Augmented Reality App

Mon April 13, 2020 - National Edition
JLG Industries introduced its new augmented reality (AR) app. The app is the latest introduction in the company's expanding portfolio of connected solutions that provide customers with mobile phone and/or tablet-based productivity and safety advantages on the job site.
The JLG augmented reality (AR) app uses next-generation augmented reality visualization to enable faster and more accurate project planning and onsite equipment management.
"One of the JLG core values is to deliver solutions that drive meaningful results to a customers' bottom line. We've looked at their businesses holistically from sales to service to operations, identified pain points and are developing a series of digital tools that make both their jobs and workday run smoother," said Korry Kobel, JLG director of engineering.
"We're very excited to have leveraged the latest in augmented reality technology to develop this app. It represents our company's first step in utilizing this powerful, rapidly evolving technology."
The augmented reality app offers several tools to improve safety, productivity and job site efficiency.
JLG's engineering team plans to actively work with customers to continue its development and future roadmap for planned enhancements and additional features.
The augmented reality app will be available in the Apple App Store for the Apple iOS for iPhone and iPad in Spring 2020. An Android app is planned for future release.
