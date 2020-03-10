JLG Expands SkyTrak Telehandler Line Into 12K and 3K Classes

This 12,000 lb. class telehandler, now the largest model in the SkyTrak line, comes with a single joystick for greater multifunction capability and an integrated hitch and boom-mounted lifting lug for improved productivity.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, will showcase two new models of its value-driven SkyTrak telehandler line, the #1 selling brand of telehandlers in North America, at CONEXPO 2020, March 10-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth #F5324.

The new SkyTrak 12054 telehandler is ideal for use in both industrial and commercial construction applications. This 12,000 lb. class telehandler, now the largest model in the SkyTrak line, comes with a single joystick for greater multifunction capability and an integrated hitch and boom-mounted lifting lug for improved productivity. Its tight turning radius offers excellent maneuverability, making it well-suited across a variety of applications.

The SkyTrak 3013 ultra-compact telehandler was purpose-built for use in small spaces requiring up-and-over reach such as light construction, agriculture, landscape and hardscape work. This 3,000 lb. class telehandler is well-suited for loading and unloading pallets from flatbed trucks, as well as lifting and placing materials at heights up to 13'. The 3013 telehandler weighs 5,300 pounds with a load capacity of 2,700 pounds. It's compact 4'6" x 8'9" footprint and rear pivot steer make it highly maneuverable, while its light weight allows for transport by a standard pickup truck equipped with a tow-behind trailer.

"The expansion of the SkyTrak line into the 12,000- and 3,000-pound classes represents the ongoing commitment JLG has made to providing its customers with a wide-range of telescopic handler solutions that can help them complete anything from smaller scale construction projects to larger industrial sized jobs," said John Boehme, senior product manager, telehandlers, JLG. "With less open space, we are seeing buildings get narrower and taller, driving a stronger need for telehandlers in these two size classes."

In addition to its compact footprint, the 3013 comes standard with a universal quick coupler, allowing the operator to change attachments and implements right from the cab of the machine and share attachments purchased for use on other equipment in a contractors' fleet such as skid steer loaders. Additionally, the new model features four-wheel drive, two-wheel rear steer and a hydrostatic drive system, all supported by a Kubota V-1505 diesel, 24.8 horsepower engine.

"Both new SkyTrak models retain the features customers have come to expect from SkyTrak," said Boehme. "A simple design, durable components and ease of service."

For more information about the SkyTrak 12054 and 3013 models, please visit https://www.jlg.com/en/equipment/telehandlers/skytrak-telehandlers/12054-skytrak-telehandler and https://www.jlg.com/en/equipment/telehandlers/skytrak-telehandlers/3013-skytrak-telehandler.

For more information about JLG®, visit www.jlg.com.

About JLG Industries Inc.

JLG Industries, Inc. is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of access equipment. The Company's diverse product portfolio includes leading brands such as JLG aerial work platforms; JLG and SkyTrak® telehandlers; and an array of complementary accessories that increase the versatility and efficiency of these products. JLG is an Oshkosh Corporation company. For more information about JLG Industries Inc., visit www.jlg.com, or find us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.