JLG Introduces New Self-Leveling Boom Lift

Wed March 11, 2020 - National Edition
JLG


The 67 ft. platform height boom lift boasts a 550 lb. unrestricted and 750 lb. restricted capacity. It offers 45 percent gradeability, a 57 ft. 1 in. horizontal reach and elevates to full height or back to ground level from full height in just 101 seconds.
The 67 ft. platform height boom lift boasts a 550 lb. unrestricted and 750 lb. restricted capacity. It offers 45 percent gradeability, a 57 ft. 1 in. horizontal reach and elevates to full height or back to ground level from full height in just 101 seconds.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, introduced its 670SJ self-leveling boom lift at ConExpo.

The seed idea for the self-leveling boom lift came as the result of identifying and understanding customer needs. After seeing how challenging select boom lift applications could be, JLG engineers realized that the industry as a whole had designed current lifts for the near ideal conditions of firm, flat surfaces with a grade of 5 degrees or less. This was the root cause of many customer pain points, because the world is neither flat, nor does it come with improved surfaces.

In 2015, these engineers initiated a project that would explore the viability of developing a lift with a smart suspension. A scale model prototype was built in time for bauma 2016, where key customers provided feedback on the machine's overall design. Interest was piqued, but they wanted to see more.

JLG engineers took what they learned and set the goal of creating a full-size concept machine for ConExpo 2017. The solution would increase a lift's capability on slopes 0 degrees to 10 degrees in any direction with the boom elevated and improve its ability to traverse uneven surfaces while keeping the chassis level and improve traction capability on sloped ground. The engineers succeeded and the 460SJ concept machine was received with great enthusiasm and strong interest by attendees.

The positive feedback sent JLG down the product development path. Extensive research, testing and field trials ensued with customer input elicited at key stages to confirm ease of use and gather safety and productivity metrics. The result is the 670SJ self-leveling machine ydemonstrated at ConExpo 2020.

The 67 ft. platform height boom lift boasts a 550 lb. unrestricted and 750 lb. restricted capacity. It offers 45 percent gradeability, a 57 ft. 1 in. horizontal reach and elevates to full height or back to ground level from full height in just 101 seconds. It automatically levels on grades up to 10 degrees when in self-leveling mode.

For versatility there are two additional modes, standard mode for driving with the boom down at faster speeds and shipping mode, which allows the suspension to be lowered during transport.

The smart suspension on the 670SJ results in a foot more platform height, marking the introduction of a new size class for booms. JLG is the only manufacturer offering a boom in this height class and this sophisticated self-leveling boom technology, according to the manufacturer.

The 670SJ self-leveling boom provides a safer and more productive solution to a number of common customer pain points on slopes up to 10 degrees when compared to a standard boom lift, such as:

  • Allows the operator to traverse uneven ground with full functionality while driving at height
  • Drastically reduces or eliminates the manual labor and time required to set up cribbing and/or grade the work area
  • Reduces the need for earthmoving equipment where minor grading and leveling was previously required.
  • Reduces or eliminates redundant positioning to locate a level work area
  • Allows the boom lift to get closer to the work area, maximizing its reach capabilities and minimizing the need for larger, higher reaching lifts as backup
  • Decreases platform movement during travel; improving operator comfort and reducing the risk associated with movement of objects within and/or falling from the platform

"We believe the 670SJ self-leveling boom is a step change for the industry; a technology that will transform the way people work at height, while offering significant productivity and safety benefits," said Milan Klimes, senior chief engineer of JLG. "When John L. Grove started the access industry in 1969, he was driven to develop a safer way to work at height. This new self-leveling boom lift is evidence that this core value is still alive and continues to fuel JLG's passion to move the Access industry forward."

The 670SJ is the first JLG boom lift available with self-leveling technology. This new technology will be phased into production across a wide-range of models and will evolve to meet international compliance standards in the future.

The 670SJ will be available for shipment to North America-based customers Fall 2020.

For more information, visit www.jlg.com.



