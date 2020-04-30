--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
JLG Launches Davinci All-Electric Scissor Lift

Thu April 30, 2020 - National Edition
JLG


Ideal for data centers, hotels, casinos, museums, big box stores and other urban spaces, the AE1932 has minimal environmental impact with zero emissions – resulting in clean, quiet operation.
JLG Industries Inc. launched its first all-electric Davinci scissor lift – the AE1932.

The AE1932 is the first lift in a new category of all-electric lifts for JLG called the Davinci series, a nod to the famous inventor who reasoned that by fully understanding how each part in a machine worked, it could be modified and combined in different ways to advance technology. The AE1932 is representative of this approach, boasting fully optimized components which allow it to be powered with a single lithium-ion battery and no compromise to performance, according to the manufacturer.

"JLG electric drive scissors have long been accepted as the benchmark in the industry when it comes to performance," said Rafael Nunez, senior product manager, scissor lifts, JLG. "When customers asked us to reduce their maintenance costs and to help them minimize leaks, we wanted to be progressive and set a new benchmark, so we developed a scissor that didn't just contain leaks but one that eliminated them altogether."

Ideal for data centers, hotels, casinos, museums, big box stores and other urban spaces, the AE1932 has minimal environmental impact with zero emissions – resulting in clean, quiet operation.

"The technology that we've developed is robust and timely as it relates to the change we are seeing in consumer behavior and an increasingly stringent regulatory environment. When applied to the AE1932, this new technology allows us to deliver a scissor solution with exceptional productivity and minimal maintenance," said Shashank Bhatia, director of engineering, MEWPs, JLG.

The 19-ft. platform height, 32-in. wide AE1932 scissor provides a platform capacity of 600 lbs. both indoors and outdoors, a 20 percent improvement from typical scissors and is compliant to A92.20 standards. The machine travels 2x faster than a standard scissor lift and charges 3.5x faster, delivering unmatched uptime and flexibility on the job site, according to the manufacturer.

Each wheel is controlled independently for reduced tire wear and limits damage to sensitive flooring.

Its single lithium-ion battery is backed by a warranty and is expected to last 120-plus months, so owners should never have to replace a battery during the machine's lifespan. This will be the first unit in the industry to recover energy while the platform is being lowered which contributes to a 70 percent decrease in power consumption with longer life on a charge than a standard scissor. Optimized components and fewer serviceable parts further reduce service requirements.

"The Davinci AE1932 is an intelligent machine that conducts self-diagnostics and allows operators to test all systems on their mobile device. This eliminates the more traditional hand-held analyzer," said Nunez. "Having the ability to proactively keep track of a machine's health improves the total cost of ownership, an equation JLG is committed to improving."

The DaVinci AE1932 comes standard with QuikFold rails and JLG Mobile Control, which allows a user to move and load the scissor from up to 40 ft. away. The AE1932 joins the R1932 hydraulic drive models, as well as the ES1932 electric drive models, to round out the JLG 19' scissor offering.

"The introduction of the AE1932 is representative of JLG's commitment to helping build the job site of the future with sustainable technology that supports real world customer needs," said Bhatia.

For more information, visit www.jlg.com.



