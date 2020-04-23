JLG Launches New Rough-Terrain Scissor Lifts

The 47 ft. platform height on the RT4769 and ERT4769 provide up to a 5-story work height, a feature that is becoming more and more important as open space continues to diminish, and buildings get narrower and taller.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, announced a new generation of rough-terrain (RT) and electric rough-terrain (ERT) scissor lifts.

This new family of scissors is 69-in. wide, and come in 26, 33, 40 and 47-ft. platform heights. All models are available with a diesel engine or battery power source and electric drive.

The new, battery-powered ERT4769, is the tallest scissor in its size class, according to the manufacturer.

JLG rough terrain scissors now feature an industry leading platform size for comfortable operation and ample room to bring tools and materials to the work area. The 47 ft. platform height on the RT4769 and ERT4769 provide up to a 5-story work height, a feature that is becoming more and more important as open space continues to diminish, and buildings get narrower and taller.

"Our new line of rough-terrain scissors were purpose-built with a focus on minimizing the job site pain points of our customers," said Rafael Nuñez, senior product manager, scissor and vertical lifts, JLG.

"The new ANSI 92.20 requirements necessitated changes to our existing rough terrain models. Instead of simply making these changes, we engaged with customers around the world to better understand their needs, then looked at market trends such as urbanization before deciding that a from-the-ground-up approach was required."

All models within the new RT/ERT line come with several productivity-enhancing features as standard equipment. Both indoor and outdoor drive at height capabilities are particularly useful for warehouse construction, which requires installation of utilities at a fixed height across the length of a building.

LiftSense, an evolution of JLG variable tilt, monitors both the weight in the platform and the machine's tilt to determine the allowable work envelope. This new feature notifies the operator prior to raising the machine how high they can elevate, removing the guesswork that often results in having to descend and try again.

QuikLevel Advanced allows the stowed scissor to level on a side slope up to 5 degrees with driving at full height allowed under certain conditions. This is especially beneficial when performing work at height along the outside of a building that has been graded for drainage at a consistent slope. A significant time savings is realized when compared to traditional leveling jacks which require manual adjustment.

"JLG's commitment to providing unique and valuable solutions to its customers is evident in the thoughtful attention to detail found across the new rough terrain scissor line," said Nuñez. "By offering game changing productivity features, we deliver tangible time-saving benefits that drive bottom line results."

Unique features on these scissors also include an LCD platform control box. This intuitive display delivers a multitude of productivity, terrain, machine health and safety notifications to the operator during use.

For more information, visit www.jlg.com.