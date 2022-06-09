JLG Industries Inc. supports National Safety Month in June with new job site safety information on its #DirectAccess blog.

Hosted by the National Safety Council (NSC), this year's National Safety Month focuses on four key themes: 1) Musculoskeletal Disorders, 2) Workplace Impairment, 3) Injury Prevention and 4) Slips, Trips and Falls. Content now available on #DirectAccess addresses these themes. Brand-new safety-related posts will be published throughout the month.

"With the construction industry entering its busiest season, the timing of National Safety Month couldn't be better," said Jennifer Stiansen, director of marketing of JLG. "It serves as a great reminder for companies to prioritize safety. JLG urges its customers to create a strong culture of safety and offers a wide range of resource materials to help companies institutionalize safe practices."

#DirectAccess is categorized by topic, offering content on a wide variety of subjects, including safety, training, product development, technology, parts, service and product support. New content is published weekly on #DirectAccess, supplementing the library of content that has been created since the site's launch in early 2018. Information is available on-demand from any device.

National Safety Month is held annually, advocating for companies and employees to take action to eliminate the leading causes of preventable injuries and deaths. In preparation for National Safety Month, recent safety-related posts on #DirectAccess have included:

Upcoming topics will highlight insights on how safety consciousness drives job site innovation, important details about the current aerial industry standards and information about specific machine alerts that operators need to know before working at height.

"As we observe National Safety Month, we encourage every company and its employees to do their part to promote safety on the job, so that personnel can return home safely each day," said Stiansen.

To browse content on #DirectAccess, visit jlg.com/directaccess. For more information on JLG products and services, visit JLG.com.

Today's top stories