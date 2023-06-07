With 65-ft. 7-in. of platform height, 500 lbs. of capacity for up to two workers, 39 ft. of horizontal reach and indoor/outdoor versatility, the new JLG X660SJ model is ideal for a wide range of applications, including arboriculture, painting, general maintenance, electrical, HVAC and window washing, on a variety of job sites, such as auditoriums, arenas, atriums and outdoor structures.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh company and a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, introduced its first straight-jib (SJ) compact crawler boom lift — the X660SJ.

"The X660SJ is designed with several unique features that are key to efficiently accessing work at height," said Angela Patterson, JLG boom lift product management lead.

"For example, the architecture of this new straight-boom compact crawler boom lift enables operators to reach full height more efficiently, while it's crawler-mounted design and 40-percent gradeability mean the X660SJ can climb slopes with ease compared to standard lifts. And, its 2-ft. 11-in. profile and less than 7,400-lbs. footprint allow operators to go more places around the job site, such as through gates and standard doorways to work in yards and public buildings."

Other performance-enhancing features the X660SJ is equipped with include:

Envelope tracking operation for work alongside buildings, walls and other infrastructure. With a single control function, operators can boom up/down, while also telescoping out/in, so that the platform travels a path perpendicular to the ground

Multiple position, one-touch self-leveling outriggers to provide flexibility to work in tight areas and to maximize the working envelope

"Go Home" and "Back to Work" functions for ease of returning to stowed or recorded work position. Software optimizes the path to the stowed or saved work position based on machine stability

The X660SJ comes standard with a Kubota diesel engine, but an environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery and AC drive system option is available, as is JLG's new bi-energy option. This alternative equips the JLG compact crawler boom lift with two full-sized, independent power sources, combining an emissions-free lithium-ion battery pack with a dependable diesel engine, enabling operators to choose the best power source for the application — either the engine or the lithium-ion batteries.

Common to all three power sources, all JLG compact crawler boom lifts available in North America, including the new X660SJ, come standard with fully synthetic biodegradable hydraulic fluid so it can be used with confidence in environmentally sensitive areas.

Additionally, like JLG's other compact crawler boom lift models, forklift pockets for loading and unloading for transportation are standard. Air/water/power lines to the platform, non-marking tracks for work on sensitive flooring, integrated front and rear LED lights for visibility and SkyGuard SkyLine enhanced control panel protection also come standard on the X660SJ.

This new model also has similar components and serviceability features to JLG's entire compact crawler boom lift product family, including the enclosed powertrack design, which protects machine components by reducing debris impact.

"With the X660SJ, productivity is a top priority," said Patterson. "This compact, low-weight straight-jib model will transform how facility and construction professionals get work done at height, indoors and outdoors."

For more information, visit JLG.com.

