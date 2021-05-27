Equipmentdown-arrow
JM Wood, ALDOT Hold 25th Annual Fleet Sale

Thu May 27, 2021 - Southeast Edition #11
CEG


Working together for successful fleet management for a quarter of a century, JM Wood Auction and the Alabama Department of Transportation celebrated their 25th Annual Auction at the ALDOT fleet facility in Montgomery, Ala., in early May. This one-owner, very well-maintained fleet is always a highlight for bidders from across the country. This sale saw $9 million in sales to buyers from 19 states.

"ALDOT does a tremendous job getting this machinery ready for auction," said Russ Wood. "Their fleet management program is second to none in the U.S."

Next up for JM Wood Auction is a big regional auction event being held in Montgomery, Ala., and Anderson, Texas, on June 15 to 18. CEG

Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4
Photo: 1/4

JM Wood ALDOT sales always provide a terrific selection of late model Cat motor graders.
Derek Johnson, JM Wood ring man, catches one last bid before the gavel drops on another piece of equipment.
ALDOT works with a variety of dealers, representing many manufacturers, to provide a well-rounded fleet of quality machines.
Next generation JM Wood staffer Ruston Wood Jr., age 9, was impressed with the auction success.




