Working together for successful fleet management for a quarter of a century, JM Wood Auction and the Alabama Department of Transportation celebrated their 25th Annual Auction at the ALDOT fleet facility in Montgomery, Ala., in early May. This one-owner, very well-maintained fleet is always a highlight for bidders from across the country. This sale saw $9 million in sales to buyers from 19 states.

"ALDOT does a tremendous job getting this machinery ready for auction," said Russ Wood. "Their fleet management program is second to none in the U.S."

Next up for JM Wood Auction is a big regional auction event being held in Montgomery, Ala., and Anderson, Texas, on June 15 to 18. CEG

