JM Wood Auction concluded an incredibly successful 50th anniversary year of auctioning with its final sale at its headquarters facility on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 in Montgomery, Ala.

A total of 3,250 lots were sold, bringing in more than $60,000,000 in gross sales.

Featured sellers were Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, the state of Alabama, B & G Rental, CraneWorks, CW Roberts, Gulf Services, Howard Sheppard, Scott Bridge, Wiregrass Construction and more than 400 other sellers.

Featured highlights included a 2023 Cat D5 dozer that brought $380,000 and a 2022 Cat D6 dozer for $390,000.

"This was our 50th annual ‘End of Year December Auction' and one of our best ones yet," said Bryant Wood. "Online bidding was strong all three days and quality machinery was bringing a premium. We expect this trend to continue with our upcoming 51st Annual Spring Auction in March 2024 [scheduled for March 19-22, 2024.]" CEG

Today's top stories