List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    JM Wood Ends 50th Anniversary Year With December Sale in Montgomery, Ala.

    Thu December 21, 2023 - Southeast Edition #26
    CEG


    JM Wood Auction concluded an incredibly successful 50th anniversary year of auctioning with its final sale at its headquarters facility on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 in Montgomery, Ala.

    A total of 3,250 lots were sold, bringing in more than $60,000,000 in gross sales.

    Featured sellers were Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, the state of Alabama, B & G Rental, CraneWorks, CW Roberts, Gulf Services, Howard Sheppard, Scott Bridge, Wiregrass Construction and more than 400 other sellers.

    Featured highlights included a 2023 Cat D5 dozer that brought $380,000 and a 2022 Cat D6 dozer for $390,000.

    "This was our 50th annual ‘End of Year December Auction' and one of our best ones yet," said Bryant Wood. "Online bidding was strong all three days and quality machinery was bringing a premium. We expect this trend to continue with our upcoming 51st Annual Spring Auction in March 2024 [scheduled for March 19-22, 2024.]" CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Getting an early start at looking over machines of interest before the auctioning begins (L-R) are Kevin Braddock, Holden Burns, Jonathan Burns and Jamie Reeves of Jonathan Burns Construction, Columbus, Miss. (CEG photo)
    Looking at some of the big dozers in the sale line-up are Andy Ethridge (L), ALA-GA Roll Offs, Wedowee, Ala., and Steve Wier of Wier Grading & Clearing, also based in Wedowee, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Digging into their inspection of a Cat dozer (L-R) are Tim Armour, Hunter Armour and Scott Carlan, all of Tim Armour Logging, Cornelia, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Deep in thought on the sale catalogue notes for a John Deere 750K LGP dozer is Dakota Pruitt of Pruitt & Son Logging, Fulton, Miss. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): JM Wood’s Wheeler Johnson fields questions on machines of interest for customers Keith Jordan and Jake Boggs of Boggs Transport, Monroe, N.C. (CEG photo)
    Another stunning selection of hydraulic excavators at this sale. (CEG photo)
    Doing a complete “work up” on a Deere 380G LC excavator are J.E. Norris (in cab) and Ben Fletcher (above right) of Ray Sisco Construction, Brierfield, Ala. (CEG photo)
    At the auction looking specifically for bargains on cranes in the sale line-up are Greg Chandler (L) of Chaney Branch Crane Service, Clio, Ala., and Steve Woodard of Woodard Crane Service, Ozark, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Quality late model articulated trucks were rolling off the ramp in multiple units to single buyers, including this pair of super-nice Volvo A45Gs. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Build Westville JV Builds $1.2M Indiana Correctional Facility

    Crews Craft New D.C. 'Front Door'

    NFL's Baltimore Ravens Plan to Begin Three-Year Effort in 2024 to Upgrade Stadium

    DEVELON Makes Debut at World of Asphalt 2024

    Platinum Edition Celebrates 70 Years of JCB Backhoe Innovation

    Iron Auction Group Holds December Sale in Midland, N.C.

    Hills Machinery to Carry Bergmann Products in Virginia

    Werk-Brau D-Lock Tilt Coupler Enhances Excavator Productivity



     

    Read more about...

    Alabama Auctions J.M. Wood Auction Co. Inc.






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA