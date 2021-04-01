Equipmentdown-arrow
JM Wood Holds Five-Day Auction in Montgomery, Alabama Where It Sees Record Number of Registered Bidders

Thu April 01, 2021 - Southeast Edition #7
CEG


JM Wood Auction held a five-day auction from March 16 through 20 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility.

The auction, with the largest amount of onsite registered bidders in company history, resulted in more than $88,000,000 in gross sales, with nearly half coming from online sales.

More than 5,000 lots were sold over the course of the five days, including a three year old Caterpillar machinery and more than 300 Mack and Kenworth dump trucks.

"This was a record week of live auctions," Russ Wood said. "This will go down as the largest auction in our 48 year history.

"Pricing was strong and in person attendance was insane; pricing and demand for machinery was off the charts. Older, higher-houred machinery was bringing 10 to 15 percent more than previous ‘hot' spring auctions. We have not seen this in a few years on these older units.

"We saw many rental fleet operators buying machinery, indicating they are gearing up for a busy work season and do not have enough units to rent. And, all contractors seemed to be overwhelmingly optimistic about their anticipated work load going forward."

Featured sellers included the state of Alabama; Alabama Power Company; B & G Equipment and Supply; Claiborne Hauling; Flint Equipment; Gulf Services; Joe McGee Construction; H.O. Weaver and Sons; The Scott Bridge Company; ST Bunn Construction; and more than 500 other sellers.

JM Wood's next auctions are April 28 to 29, for The Alabama Department of Transportation, and a June 15 to 18 regional event in College Station, Texas, and Montgomery, Ala. CEG

The “reflecting pool” around the excavators means it’s the rainy season in Montgomery and springtime-auction time at JM Wood.
Motor graders were on the minds of Jason Thurman (in cab) and Bryan Thurman, both of Thurman Construction, Chipley, Fla.
Shawn Carver of Bulldog Trucking & Grading, Appling, Ga., takes one last look at some of the wheel loaders as they slowly roll towards the ramp for auctioning.
Checking the stats on some machines of interest are Will Eubanks (L) and Anthony Powell, of North Georgia Grading, Jasper, Ga.
Deep in discussions of the machines about to be auctioned are (L-R) Hunter Ginn, Cherokee Timber, Piedmont, Ala.; and Jeremey Goss, Edwin Kelley and Jason McGee, of Goss Logging, Piedmont, Ala.
Well-known southeast equipment dealer Robert Mashburn (L) of Mashburn Equipment, Ringgold, Ga., and Brian Parrish were looking to add to their fleets of equipment.
Representing their team while looking over some of the crawler loaders in the sale line-up, including this Cat 963D, are Jason Barnes (L) and Caleb Geiger of Geiger Forestry, Westminster, S.C.
Sean Jordan (L) and Guy Selinka of Streamline Financial Services, Suwannee, Ga., were on hand for onsite financing.
Test operating and inspecting one of the big Cat’s in the sale are Glenn Warren (operating) of Glenn T Warren & Company, Blountstown, Fla., and Scott Brown of Skar Construction, Hosford, Fla.
An abundance of pull pans and pull tractors were in this sale, including this really nice John Deere 9620R Scraper Special that “gaveled out” at $165,000.
The JM Wood Montgomery, Ala., auctions consistently have the South’s best selection of late-model motor graders.
Inspecting a Komatsu D65EX dozer are Patrick (L) and Dillon Godwin, independent contractors based in Atmore, Ala.
Enjoying the auction action on day three (L-R) are Steve Sloan and the father-son team of Jonathan and Thomas Curtis of Thomas Curtis Logging, Jasper/Double Springs, Ala.
Old iron is still quite desirable, and this 1995 Dresser TD15 with only 2,000 hours really caught the attention of Doug Pew (L) of Eastern Wood Products, Florence, S.C., and Chris Bryant of Cedar Creek Timber, Monks Corner, S.C.
Checking out the dozers in the sale are Tim Mahan (L), Southern Forestry, Golden, Miss., and Ronnie Washburn of Washburn Logging, Reagan, Tenn.
Opening up a Komatsu D51PX dozer of interest are Chris Benefield (L) and J.B. Dunn of J.B. Dunn Operations, Roanoke, Ala.




Read more about...

Alabama Auctions JM Wood






