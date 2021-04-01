JM Wood Auction held a five-day auction from March 16 through 20 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility.

The auction, with the largest amount of onsite registered bidders in company history, resulted in more than $88,000,000 in gross sales, with nearly half coming from online sales.

More than 5,000 lots were sold over the course of the five days, including a three year old Caterpillar machinery and more than 300 Mack and Kenworth dump trucks.

"This was a record week of live auctions," Russ Wood said. "This will go down as the largest auction in our 48 year history.

"Pricing was strong and in person attendance was insane; pricing and demand for machinery was off the charts. Older, higher-houred machinery was bringing 10 to 15 percent more than previous ‘hot' spring auctions. We have not seen this in a few years on these older units.

"We saw many rental fleet operators buying machinery, indicating they are gearing up for a busy work season and do not have enough units to rent. And, all contractors seemed to be overwhelmingly optimistic about their anticipated work load going forward."

Featured sellers included the state of Alabama; Alabama Power Company; B & G Equipment and Supply; Claiborne Hauling; Flint Equipment; Gulf Services; Joe McGee Construction; H.O. Weaver and Sons; The Scott Bridge Company; ST Bunn Construction; and more than 500 other sellers.

JM Wood's next auctions are April 28 to 29, for The Alabama Department of Transportation, and a June 15 to 18 regional event in College Station, Texas, and Montgomery, Ala. CEG

