J.M. Wood Auction held a three-day auction at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility on Sept 21, 22 and 23. At last gavel, there was more than $50,000,000 in gross sales, with $15,000,000 and more than 75 percent of items received online bids. Over 2,500 registered onsite bidders in attendance at this live in person auction.

Highlights included a 2014 Cat RM300 mixer that brought $330,000 and a group of 2021 Kenworth T880 dumps that brought from $207,500 each.

"J.M. Wood Auction is known for having the cleanest job ready equipment in the industry and buyers are confident with spending a little more when it comes from here," said Russ Wood. "Pricing was strong all three days and contractors came to buy what they need to work."

J.M Wood's next auction is scheduled for Dec. 8-9 in Montgomery, Ala.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Today's top stories