J.M. Wood Holds Three-Day Auction in Montgomery, Ala.

Thu September 30, 2021 - Southeast Edition #20
CEG


J.M. Wood Auction held a three-day auction at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility on Sept 21, 22 and 23. At last gavel, there was more than $50,000,000 in gross sales, with $15,000,000 and more than 75 percent of items received online bids. Over 2,500 registered onsite bidders in attendance at this live in person auction.

Highlights included a 2014 Cat RM300 mixer that brought $330,000 and a group of 2021 Kenworth T880 dumps that brought from $207,500 each.

"J.M. Wood Auction is known for having the cleanest job ready equipment in the industry and buyers are confident with spending a little more when it comes from here," said Russ Wood. "Pricing was strong all three days and contractors came to buy what they need to work."

J.M Wood's next auction is scheduled for Dec. 8-9 in Montgomery, Ala.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Ready to see some fast-paced auctioning on a quality lineup of machines are Blanchard Machinery’s Jeff Jones (L) and Harry Hurley.
Completing a thorough inspection high atop a really nice Cat 336F excavator is Jay Brooks, Heavy Yellow Equipment, Marietta, Ga.
Heath Pate of Randolph, Ala., was looking over some of the Deere dozers about to go on the auction block with Taylon Simpson and Clint Cummings, of Colona Farms, Jemison, Ala.
Test operating some articulated trucks of interest, including this Komatsu HM400, is Joe Christopher of Christopher Grading, Sharpsburg, Ga.
Looking for some more iron for their operations are logging contractors Dakota Pruitt (L), Pruitt & Sons Logging, Fulton, Miss., and Kaleb Barnett, Barnett Logging, Golden, Miss.
Looking over a unique piece in the sale, a Cat RM300 reclaimer that gaveled out north of $300,000, are Lee Matos (L) and John Rodriguez of Burns Construction, Stratford, Conn.
Discussing the machines up for auction (L-R) are Doug Pew, Eastern Wood Products, Florence, S.C.; Chris Bryant, Cedar Creek Timber, Kings Tree, S.C.; and Eric Mansfield, Carrollton, Ga.
Working hard on construction equipment day, J.M. Wood’s Wes Davis ushers in a gem of a machine to the ramp: a 15-year-old Cat 12H with only 1,200 hours.
A spectacular selection of yellow iron gets ready to roll across the ramp.




