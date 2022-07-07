I.R.A.Y. Auction will hold an online liquidation auction of JME Companies heavy truck and equipment repair business on July 20.

After more than 50 years in business, JME Companies founder Jay Morrell is scaling back his operations, although he doesn't use the word "retire".

"I'm not calling it retirement —I don't like that word," Morrell said. "I'm just slowing down... I guess you could call it semi-retirement."

Morrell's company, Jay Morrell Enterprises (JME), has been in business across Minnesota since he bought his first ready-mix plant in 1970. Since then, Morrell has bought, built and operated numerous concrete businesses across the state, as well as branching out into other endeavors.

In 1991, he started a roll-off container business, which quickly grew to nearly 600 units and eventually led to auxiliary businesses such as a landfill. He's also been in the mini storage business and provided concrete for the foundations of windmills. At the height of his business operations, he employed close to 180 people.

"That's probably the most satisfying thing; we had great people working for us who were not only excellent employees but also good friends," Morrell said. "We've had some very talented employees."

One of the things his companies emphasize is community involvement. His concrete plant managers were expected to take a roll in their communities, for instance, because Morrell values giving back.

Two of Morrell's sons and one son-in-law have been a part of his ventures and he is proud of what they have accomplished together,

"We developed and patented a retaining wall mold [LondonBoulder]; that system has been sold internationally," Morrell said, noting that the blocks are produced in 31 states and five Canadian provinces.

"MN DOT has used the blocks and they've been used all over the United States and other countries."

The JME shop has been located at its current site since 1988. During that time, it has amassed a large, quality inventory of service repair equipment and parts. So, the upcoming heavy truck and equipment repair auction is sure to satisfy the bidders.

The auction is bittersweet for Morrell; he has always enjoyed being a hands-on owner who likes to get out from behind his desk. Morrell said he still has a few things going, including the leasing of his current property, which has six different pods.

"I guess I like to work," he said. "But now I get to work as much as I want to."

For his upcoming auction, Morrell chose Colonel Ray Henry and the staff at I.R.A.Y. Auction because he has done business with them in the past and holds the operation in high regard.

"I've purchased equipment from them over the years," Morrell said. "The auction business has changed a lot, as I used to get on an airplane and go to sales in Florida, Texas, Idaho and even Canada. Now, people can do it right from their computer."

Henry noted that he and his staff are thankful that Morrell chose their business for this important task.

"We feel honored and humbled to be chosen to help Jay and his family with this auction," Henry said. "Our business is also family focused so it is always meaningful to honor the legacy of a great person such as Jay as he scales back his operations."

