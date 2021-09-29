Joe (JJ) Jenkins

IROCK Crushers, a manufacturer of mobile and portable crushing plants, screening plants, and conveying equipment, announced the appointment of Joe (JJ) Jenkins, who joins IROCK as technical support and service specialist.

Jenkins comes to IROCK with a background in mobile crushing and screening service and support. For the better part of the last decade, he has worked with both dealers and manufacturers, gaining extensive knowledge and experience concerning the problem-solving nature of crushing and screening. Most recently, Jenkins held the position of field service manager, North America at Terex Finlay, where he merged his leadership and collaboration skills with technical expertise to provide support and training to dealers and end-users.

In his new role as IROCK's technical support and service specialist, Jenkins will focus on delivering responsive product and support solutions to dealers and end-users. Additionally, as a key link between the IROCK team, dealers, and end-users, he also will be responsible for contributing input regarding improvements to existing IROCK products.

"The product support department is crucial to our success, our dealers' success and our end-users' success. By bringing on the most qualified and experienced people, we continue our promise of premium service and support and we also guarantee the ongoing evolution of the current IROCK product line. I could not be more excited about JJ coming on board. He has an impressive history with this industry and he is a great fit for the IROCK team," said Howard Malhado, technical support and service manager.

In conjunction with Jenkins' hire, Malhado also has been promoted from to technical support and service manager. These changes to IROCK's team reflect its continued dedication to growing and strengthening the product support department as well as its continued commitment to improving IROCK's product line. Moving forward, our team is equipped with the expertise and experience to deliver premium products and services, now more than ever.

For more information, call Jenkins at 216/319-3590 or email him at jjenkins@irockcrushers.com. For more information about IROCK Crushers, visit www.irockcrushers.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

