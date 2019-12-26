--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Joey Martin Auctioneers Finish Year Strong With Carrollton, Georgia Sale

Thu December 26, 2019 - Southeast Edition #1
Joey Martin Auctioneers finished the year strong with a big sale in Carrollton, Ga., on Dec. 13. The auction turned out to be another windy-rainy Joey Martin sale, but despite the inclement weather, a huge crowd turned out to register to bid and it was standing room only "under the big top tent." Folks from many states were in attendance and the online bidding was very robust. CEG

A big selection of mass dirt moving equipment available at this sale including pull pans, pull tractors and scrapers.
A big selection of mass dirt moving equipment available at this sale including pull pans, pull tractors and scrapers.

Registered bidders were packed in under the “big tent” to bid on a huge selection of machines and support equipment at the Joey Martin Auctioneers, Carrollton, Ga., sale.
Registered bidders were packed in under the “big tent” to bid on a huge selection of machines and support equipment at the Joey Martin Auctioneers, Carrollton, Ga., sale.

Test operating a Kubota KX91-3 mini-excavator is Mark Treadwell of Treadwell Millworks, Bremen, Ga.
Test operating a Kubota KX91-3 mini-excavator is Mark Treadwell of Treadwell Millworks, Bremen, Ga.

Looking over some of the skid steer and compact track loaders of interest are Aaron McGrew (L) and his dad Eric McGrew of Sunset Farms, Bowdon, Ga.
Looking over some of the skid steer and compact track loaders of interest are Aaron McGrew (L) and his dad Eric McGrew of Sunset Farms, Bowdon, Ga.

Chatting about the machine lineup being auctioned (L-R) are Chris Gore, Carl Owen Construction, Bremen, Ga.; Mike Clower, Joey Martin Auctioneers; and Terry Priest, Priest Trucking, Douglasville, Ga.
Chatting about the machine lineup being auctioned (L-R) are Chris Gore, Carl Owen Construction, Bremen, Ga.; Mike Clower, Joey Martin Auctioneers; and Terry Priest, Priest Trucking, Douglasville, Ga.

Wrapping up his inspection of a Cat D6N LGP is Josh Craycroft of Meyers Heavy Equipment, Lexington, N.C.
Wrapping up his inspection of a Cat D6N LGP is Josh Craycroft of Meyers Heavy Equipment, Lexington, N.C.

Checking out some of the quality dozers in the sale are William Rodriquez (L) and his dad Jose Rodriguez of Rodriquez Tree Service, Carrollton, Ga.
Checking out some of the quality dozers in the sale are William Rodriquez (L) and his dad Jose Rodriguez of Rodriquez Tree Service, Carrollton, Ga.

Matt Wilson and Jeff Hardy of WB Enterprises, Douglasville, Ga., prepared for a soggy rain-drenched day by loading up and bringing their CanAm Defender 4x4 to the sale.
Matt Wilson and Jeff Hardy of WB Enterprises, Douglasville, Ga., prepared for a soggy rain-drenched day by loading up and bringing their CanAm Defender 4x4 to the sale.

A really nice line-up of Caterpillar, Komatsu, and John Deere excavators were in this auction.
A really nice line-up of Caterpillar, Komatsu, and John Deere excavators were in this auction.

Just a bit more rain at this sale and this auction piece would have been afloat.
Just a bit more rain at this sale and this auction piece would have been afloat.



