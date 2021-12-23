Winding down its 2021 auctioning schedule, Joey Martin Auctioneers held its last sale of the year at its Carrollton, Ga., sale site on Dec. 15. Another "barn burner" of attendance combined with a massive online presence vying for a nice line-up of machines, trucks, trailers, support equipment and much more made for a very successful year end sale.

Joey Martin Auctioneers kicks off its 2022 auction year in Carroll, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 2022. CEG

