EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida
Joey Martin Auctioneers Holds Its Final Sale of 2021 in Carrollton, Georgia

Thu December 23, 2021 - Southeast Edition #26
CEG


Winding down its 2021 auctioning schedule, Joey Martin Auctioneers held its last sale of the year at its Carrollton, Ga., sale site on Dec. 15. Another "barn burner" of attendance combined with a massive online presence vying for a nice line-up of machines, trucks, trailers, support equipment and much more made for a very successful year end sale.

Joey Martin Auctioneers kicks off its 2022 auction year in Carroll, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 2022. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Test operating one of the paving machines in the sale, a LeeBoy model paver, are Robbie Franklin (L) of Triple R Metals Recycling, Odenville, Ala., and Allan Tunnell of Tunnell Services, based in Moody, Ala.
Looking over some of the attachments available, including this FAE skid steer mulching head attachment, are Justin Crawford (L) and Michael Coggins of B&B Specialized Hauling, Buchanan, Ga.
Reading some notes and thinking about his machine preferences is Elmer Zamora of R&E Truck Sales, Temple, Ga.
Local contractors Zack Stevens (L) and Blake Thomas of Thomas Land Management, Bremen, Ga., are out looking over some of the dozers about to go on the auction block.
Doing a comprehensive test operation of a Komatsu D51PXi dozer of interest is Jason Ingram of PR Inc., based in Acworth, Ga.
Discussing the sale lineup before the auctioning begins (L-R) are Mike Clower of Joey Martin Auctioneers; Jason Lambert, Lambert Equipment, Samson, Ala.; and Tom Powell, Lowbird Outdoors, Atlanta, Ga.
(L-R): Mo Safawi, SMG Trading, Newnan, Ga; Ibrahim Saleh, S&Z Import & Export, Dallas, Ga; and Victor Bautista, of Joey Martin Auctioneers, enjoy the auction life.
This crowd came early — and stayed late — for a tremendous line-up of miscellaneous items, machines, trucks, trailers and much more.
Bidders circle around a new Delta trailer that was being auctioned off for tornado relief in Kentucky. All the proceeds and buyer’s premium will go directly to a church in Kentucky for its work to aid those in need.




