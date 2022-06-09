Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu June 09, 2022 - Southeast Edition #12
A huge crowd turned out for the May 27 Joey Martin Auctioneers sale at the company's Carrollton, Ga., sale site. A vast selection of heavy earthmoving, paving, trucking, farming and transportation machines and vehicles required two rings and created some fast-paced auctioning. A tremendous online bidding presence made for an extremely productive sale. CEG