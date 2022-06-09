List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Joey Martin Auctioneers Hosts Huge Crowd at May Auction in Carrollton, Georgia

Thu June 09, 2022 - Southeast Edition #12
CEG


A huge crowd turned out for the May 27 Joey Martin Auctioneers sale at the company's Carrollton, Ga., sale site. A vast selection of heavy earthmoving, paving, trucking, farming and transportation machines and vehicles required two rings and created some fast-paced auctioning. A tremendous online bidding presence made for an extremely productive sale. CEG

Checking out some of the compact equipment about to be auctioned, including this JCB 300 eco skid steer loader, (L-R) are Dale Harris, DBC Properties, Temple, Ga.; Craig Jacobs, WesPro JCB, Douglasville, Ga.; and Landon Harris, Olive Branch Properties, Temple, Ga. (CEG photo)
A regular seller in the Joey Martin sales, Heath Dorman (C) and his sons, George (L) and Landon of Leavellwood Inc., were auctioning a large selection of fiberglass shooting houses and deer feeders. The Eutaw, Ala.-based company is the largest manufacturer/distributor of shooting houses east of the Mississippi River. (CEG photo)
Catching the morning announcements and awaiting their opportunity to assist in their customer’s financing needs are Sean Jordan (L) and Guy Selinka of Streamline Financial Services, Atlanta, Ga. (CEG photo)
Some west Georgia boys looking for a deal on some items of interest are Gene Shelton (L) of Shelton Auto Parts & Garage, Dallas, Ga., and Jimmy Jiles of JJ House Movers & Demo Inc., Bremen, Ga. (CEG photo)
Test operating a Hitachi Zaxis 120 hydraulic excavator is Rodney Bird of Bird Excavating, Moody, Ala. (CEG photo)
A couple of the new Sunward mini-excavators in the sale lineup had independent contractor Roy Shore, based in Murphy, N.C., taking a closer look. (CEG photo)
The crowds at the Joey Martin Auctioneers sales just get bigger and bigger. (CEG photo)
Many onsite registered bidders hovered around a pair of new Kubota SVL 97-2 compact track loaders, awaiting the opportunity to bid on them. (CEG photo)
Leading off an impressive lineup of dozers to be auctioned is a new Dressta TD-15R with warranty. (CEG photo)




