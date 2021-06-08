Equipmentdown-arrow
John Beasley Joins Hayden-Murphy

Tue June 08, 2021 - Midwest Edition #12
Hayden-Murphy/CEG


John Beasley
John Beasley

Hayden-Murphy has announced it has hired John Beasley for the newly-created position of general manager of sales and operations.

Beasley brings 21 years of construction equipment industry experience to his new role, including working in varying positions at Ritchie Bros. While with Ritchie Bros., he held nine different positions from yard jockey to director of U.S. sales.

"I am excited about the future of Hayden-Murphy, a great company with a great history," said Beasley. "We are striving to bring the best service, the best products and the best people to this market." CEG




