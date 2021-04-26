The SBC software further refines the motion of the boom, swing and travel functions using advanced signal control to keep the machine ready to go.

Further enhancing the machine operation in demanding forestry applications, John Deere added its smooth boom control (SBC) technology to its M-Series tracked feller bunchers and MH-Series tracked harvesters.

Developed in global collaboration between the John Deere wheeled cut-to-length and full-tree forestry teams, the SBC system instantaneously responds to operator input while smoothing out the acceleration and deceleration of hydraulic functions on the machine, improving overall control, according to the manufacturer.

"Machine response is important to efficient machine operation, especially when working in challenging conditions day in and day out," said Jim O'Halloran, product marketing manager, John Deere.

"With SBC, we're improving machine functionality, making operation easier on both the operator and machine. As a result, operators can control the machine movements more effectively, especially when reversing motions. SBC delivers a smoother experience for the operator and less wear and tear on the machine over time."

The SBC software further refines the motion of the boom, swing and travel functions using advanced signal control to keep the machine ready to go. This results in a significant improvement in overall joystick and foot pedal response, reducing the signal delay at the start and end of each operator command.

"One operator told us during our evaluation, it made a really good machine even better," said O'Halloran.

The SBC software is now available as a standard feature on new tracked feller bunchers and harvesters or as an upgrade for existing M- and MH-Series machine owners.

