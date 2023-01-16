Our Main Office
Deere & Company has released the names of eight companies chosen for its 2023 Startup Collaborator program. The Startup Collaborator was launched in 2019 and helps John Deere enhance precision technology in its agriculture and construction equipment.
"This year's group shows the importance of connecting with the startup community across a broad range of applications and technologies," said Julian Sanchez, director of emerging technology at John Deere. "These connections help John Deere better understand opportunities to advance precision technology in agriculture and construction."
The eight companies participating in the 2023 Startup Collaborator include:
"The Startup Collaborator is an exciting way for big ideas to grow into something larger," said Michele Kaiser, business development manager of the John Deere Intelligent Solutions Group.
"As John Deere continues searching for new and interesting ideas, we can add value to our customers — even if we're not sure exactly how that might look. We are trying to help farmers solve big challenges in efficient ways. To do this, we need access to a lot of great ideas, so it's exciting to welcome these companies into the 2023 Startup Collaborator cohort and to see what we can learn from each other by working together."
The Startup Collaborator, now in its fifth year and includes notable alumni such as Bear Flag Robotics and Hello Tractor. In 2021, Bear Flag Robotics was acquired by John Deere to support the company's autonomous tractor solutions. In 2022, John Deere also invested in Hello Tractor, a company that connects tractor owners with smallholder farmers through a farm-equipment sharing app.
