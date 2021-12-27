List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
John Deere Announces New Options, Updates to M-Series Tracked Feller Bunchers, Harvesters, Shovel Loggers

Mon December 27, 2021 - National Edition
John Deere


The smooth boom control (SBC) system immediately responds to the operator, improving overall control.

John Deere has introduced new options and updates to the M-Series tracked feller bunchers, harvesters, and shovel logger. Enhancements have been made to the previously released smooth boom control (SBC), as well as improved seat and heated-ventilated seat (HVS) and premium radio that is XM ready.

Updated smooth boom control (SBC) improves the amount of pressure needed to operate a function, giving the operator more feel and control of the movement, especially during fine metering. This allows for a wider tuning range for individual functions and improves the set-up for multiple operator preferences and skill levels, according to the manufacturer.

"A machine's ability to adapt to any operator using equipment for extended periods is vital to productivity," said Jim O'Halloran, product marketing manager, John Deere. "Continuous improvement is always top of mind when it comes to our equipment, and enhancing the machine control and operator comfort levels are prime examples of offering a greater customizable functionality to operators."

The new dual density foam seat provides more support and comfort during operation. With improved seat cushioning, built-in contoured lumbar and thigh support and additional clearance for their thighs, all sizes of operators can feel comfortable in any desired seating position.

Additionally, John Deere has added adjustable suspension dampers to reduce vibration and provide more variable dampening. Lastly, for improved overall comfort, a heated and ventilated seat option has been made available. All seat configurations come with either a standard wide lap belt, or optional four-point harness.

For more information, visit https://www.deere.com/en/forestry/.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




