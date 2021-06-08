Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

John Deere Brings the Farm Home With New Minecraft World

Tue June 08, 2021 - National Edition
John Deere


Within the FarmCraft world, players will undertake and complete unique farming missions, including planting and growing crops and then harvesting them.
Within the FarmCraft world, players will undertake and complete unique farming missions, including planting and growing crops and then harvesting them.

John Deere is bringing the farm to young game enthusiasts with the latest version of FarmCraft, a Minecraft experience.

Created by Blockworks, in collaboration with John Deere, the Minecraft experience gives players an introduction to modern agriculture through the virtual use of machines, processes and decisions that go into farming today.

The FarmCraft experience, within Minecraft, is intended to educate young people on the importance of agriculture using a familiar, interactive platform. Within the FarmCraft world, players will undertake and complete unique farming missions, including planting and growing crops and then harvesting them.

"John Deere places a significant focus on youth education as a means to increase the number of students interested in pursuing college degrees and careers in agriculture," said Lauren Willis, global manager brand licensing. "Our team sees FarmCraft as a fun and unique way to introduce the industry to a whole new generation of young people."

Available now within the Minecraft Marketplace, FarmCraft provides an added educational benefit of player interaction with an automated researcher who explains the FarmCraft world and scenarios as players explore and complete activities.

For more information, visit www.minecraft.net.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Fay Forges Ahead Over the Yough

Creators of Large Dump Truck Network Announce Tracking, E-Ticketing Solution

Cat Command for Construction Takes Home Gold at 2021 Edison Awards

VIDEO: Controlled Demolition Blows Center Span of Old Outer Banks Bridge

Peer Executive Group Name 2021 Top Gun Winners

BCA of Northeast Indiana Awards $7,500 in Scholarships to Three Local Students

VIDEO: Doosan Evolution Series Redefines PSI Capabilities of Portable Air Compressors

Kansas Invests $42M to Support Projects



 

Read more about...

Entertainment John Deere Miscellaneous Agriculture






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo