John Deere Construction now offers flexible three-day in-person training courses for operators, led by experts, to enhance skills on earth-moving equipment. Courses focus on machine walkarounds, basic operations, and key equipment features. Customized training options are also available. Registration open for December session.

Photo courtesy of John Deere John Deere's three-day in-person training courses help expand the skillsets and knowledge of entry-level operators, offering hands-on experiences that provide focused training on John Deere earth-moving equipment, led by John Deere product training experts.

Helping its customers take their skills to the next level, John Deere introduces flexible training options for operators looking to enhance their skills on the job site.

John Deere now offers its customers learning experiences that provide focused training on John Deere earth-moving equipment, led by John Deere product training experts. The three-day in-person training courses provide operators with hands-on operations time on John Deere equipment.

"Our customers face daily challenges of operator shortages and attrition," said Matt Nolte, manager, sales & customer training, John Deere. "When they have an opportunity to train new operators, they're looking for not only high satisfaction from their new operators being trained, but also the right level of training to get them working efficiently, fast."

For those looking to enhance their skills in person, the three-day training courses, which take place in place in Sacaton, Ariz., will teach customers how to conduct proper and thorough machine walkarounds, perform basic operations and enable customers to operate all key equipment features on John Deere machines. In addition, each attendee will spend approximately half a day exploring various machine families, helping to advance knowledge and skills on pertinent jobsite equipment.

This compact, hands-on training course is intended for new equipment operators with less than one year of experience.

Registration for the Dec. 3-5 in-person training session is now open with limited spots available. John Deere plans to roll out additional customer training sessions at various levels of skill at a later time, helping to enhance the performance of operators at all stages of their careers. Customers looking for customized training also can request tailored solutions to match their needs, with Custom Training Sessions available by inquiry.

To learn more about John Deere customer training options, and to register for the December session, visit the Heavy Equipment Operator Training page.

