The latest addition to the John Deere lineup of mid-size excavators is the brand-new 200 G-Tier. Helping to enhance efficiency and reliability without sacrificing power or torque, the PowerTech 4.5-liter engine on the 200 G-Tier delivers optimal performance for operators of all skill levels, the manufacturer said.

Aimed to deliver a range of products at different levels of capability and user experience, John Deere debuts its latest P-Tier and G-Tier excavator models to its portfolio of mid-size machines.

As part of its Performance Tiering Strategy, John Deere has added the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345 models to its lineup of P-Tier excavators. In addition, John Deere is introducing a brand-new model to its family of G-Tier excavators: the 200 G-Tier.

"Every job site is different, and our customers want excavator options that can be personalized by performance, price and operator experience," said Justin Steger, solutions marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry.

"Our newly expanded lineup of P- and G-Tier excavators, including the brand-new 200 G-Tier, provides machine solutions built for various applications and jobs to enhance profitability and efficiency."

For customers looking to enhance their job site productivity, the P-Tier excavator models can be counted on to produce at high levels, day in and day out, according to the manufacturer.

Offering improved front-joint durability, the P-Tier mid-size models, including the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345, promote better performance and operator stability. With grease points at the arm-tip for easy greasing, extended uptime and better torque retention at the clamp, which reduces the likelihood of the front hydraulic pipes moving, the new P-Tier models were designed to provide optimal performance and easier serviceability. In addition, the redesigned boom-foot bushings offer enhanced durability for an extended machine life span.

In addition, the easy-to-maintain, high-uptime exhaust filters help decrease downtime for service while the in-monitor adjustable flow and pressure auxiliary hydraulics can be easily controlled using the auxiliary function lever.

The Powerwise Plus hydraulic-management system in 200 G-Tier combines extra ability with smooth control and pinpoint finesse. Through intuitive technology, the system delivers on-demand power.

Offering precise pump flow, the pilot controls are metered, helping to provide reliable, fuel-efficient machine performance. With the push of a button on the joystick, operators can boost power and toggle on automatic boom-up and lifting functions. In addition, the optional hydraulic single pedal propel system moves the machine when and where you need it to without having to articulate both hand levers and both foot pedals, making for easier operation.

Customers looking to make the most of their machines can benefit from two factory-installed high-pressure, high-flow auxiliary packages, which deliver additional hydraulic capability to power attachments. Aimed to support operator ease of use, the ergonomically correct, short-throw pilot joysticks on the 200 G-Tier provide smooth, precise fingertip control with less movement or effort.

Designed to accommodate different operators with the simple flip of a lever, the control pattern-change valve comes standard on the 200 G-Tier, helping to provide consistency on the job. Also standard on the 200 G-Tier is the pattern-control switch, which is conveniently accessible at ground level.

The lineup of John Deere G- and P-Tier excavators can be equipped with a full line of buckets, which are offered to meet the needs of a wide variety of applications. The new hydraulic coupler-ready option includes factory-installed hydraulic plumbing to the end of the arm, additional coupler controls integrated into a switch in the cab and a quick and efficient coupler installation capability.

Popular in the underground segment, couplers allow excavators to efficiently switch attachments and get more productive working hours each day.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

