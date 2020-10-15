John Deere Debuts Single-Motor, High-Flow Snow Blower Models

Compatible with the John Deere compact track loaders, compact wheel loaders and skid steers, the SB72D, SB78D and SB84D snow blowers incorporate features such as hydraulically operated poly-lined chutes and deflectors, reinforced wrappers, adjustable skid shoes and two auger options for improved performance and durability.

John Deere announced three new single-motor, high-flow snow blower models just in time for peak snow-removal season.

Compatible with the John Deere compact track loaders, compact wheel loaders and skid steers, the SB72D, SB78D and SB84D snow blowers incorporate features such as hydraulically operated poly-lined chutes and deflectors, reinforced wrappers, adjustable skid shoes and two auger options for improved performance and durability.

"We continue to expand our lineup of attachments to include additional, versatile solutions that increase the value and capabilities of our compact machines," said Jessica Hill, program manager, global attachments at John Deere.

"The SB72D, SB78D and SB84D snow blower models are the ultimate snow-handling attachments, helping clear snow faster and more efficiently, while enduring harsh winter conditions."

The new two-stage hydraulic snow blowers are ideal for clearing snow from roadways, parking lots, driveways and sidewalks, and they move snow up to 45 ft. from the machine, according to the manufacturer.

In addition to the standard smooth auger, the D-Series snow blowers are now also available with a serrated auger option that is designed to cut through the toughest of snow conditions. No case drain connection is required on standard and high-flow models, and the direct-drive motors at the auger and impeller provide reliable performance while requiring fewer parts than previous models.

The D-Series models feature a 36-in. high-volume intake shroud, maximizing snow-clearing productivity.

The hydraulically activated, poly-lined chutes and deflectors enable easy snow placement from in-cab controls, making it stress-free for the operator to maneuver and remove snow. The chute rotates 270 degrees using a simple, direct-drive hydraulic motor, rather than a chain and sprocket design or cables.

The simple-to-adjust skid shoes set cutting edge height to accommodate different surge types on the job. Additionally, the models can be equipped with replaceable bolt-on, wear-resistant, tapered steel edges and poly edges.

