John Deere Expands Excavator Lineup With New 200G Model

New for 2020, John Deere introduced the 200G model to its excavator lineup.

Designed to decrease the amount of fuel burn without sacrificing power or productivity, the 200G excavator enables operators to quickly complete tough jobs while also lowering overall operation costs.

Combined with John Deere's broad bucket portfolio, coupler options and attachments, and accelerated swing speed, the 200G machine is ideal for many applications, including site development, roadbuilding, earthmoving and irrigation work, according to the manufacturer.

The 200G machine features a 145-hp (108 kW) Final Tier IV John Deere PowerTech PSS 4.5-L engine. One of the most notable features on the 200G model is the low fuel burn: 11 percent less than the 210G.

Adjustable power modes, including ECO and POWER settings, can be set by the operator based on the job, engaging the machine to automatically change engine rpm and hydraulic pump calibration. With fuel savings in mind, the ECO mode setting allows the machine to automatically adjust to arrive at the best balance of fuel consumption and productivity.

"Many of our customers are balancing tight budgets with the need for maximum power and productivity on the job," said Jonny Spendlove, excavator product marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry.

"With the new 200G excavator, we are giving our customers the best of both worlds. This machine is built with fuel saving at the forefront of its design, while also incorporating several productivity-boosting features to help operators efficiently complete jobs."

The 200G boasts a faster swing speed due to efficiencies with the hydraulic system. As a result, productivity is increased in applications that require swing movements, such as truck loading and trenching operations. Additionally, this machine is compatible with a broad portfolio of bucket options, enabling it to meet the demands of several different applications, according to the manufacturer.

With options ranging from 0.55 to 1.34 cu. yds., the bucket design allows any operator to maximize productivity, regardless of the type of job. Additionally, customers can opt for a hydraulic coupler to quickly change between attachments for even more versatility.

The design of the 200G machine focuses on increased uptime. The John Deere-exclusive double-sealed swing bearing system has enhanced internal grease retention, improving the machine's overall reliability. This helps to reduce the risk of contamination by materials like dust and water. Additionally, reinforced arm-to-bucket joints maximize front-joint durability and reduce maintenance intervals for axial clearance adjustment. The tungsten carbide-coated ear flanges provide high-wear resistance and long service life, while steel bushings with grease groove channels increase resistance to abrasion and reduce pin wear.

Finally, similar to the rest of the G-Series excavator line, the 200G features ground-level service access. This design ensures most filters can be accessed from the ground, allowing periodic maintenance to be completed with ease and reducing unwanted downtime.

