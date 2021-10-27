List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

John Deere Expands Upon Precision Technology Suite With SmartGrade Remote Support

Wed October 27, 2021 - National Edition
John Deere


Currently available on the 700L/750L/850L SmartGrade dozers, the SmartGrade motor graders and the 210G LC and 350G LC SmartGrade excavators, and the compact track loaders, these features enable dealers and customers to work together to remotely transfer project files to machines and troubleshoot any grade control-related issues.
Currently available on the 700L/750L/850L SmartGrade dozers, the SmartGrade motor graders and the 210G LC and 350G LC SmartGrade excavators, and the compact track loaders, these features enable dealers and customers to work together to remotely transfer project files to machines and troubleshoot any grade control-related issues.

John Deere is offering SmartGrade remote support on its newest SmartGrade dozers, motor graders, excavators and compact track loaders.

SmartGrade Remote Support, which includes both remote display access (RDA) and wireless data transfer (WDT), will be available on most SmartGrade products for six years from the factory invoice date.

Currently available on the 700L/750L/850L SmartGrade dozers, the SmartGrade motor graders and the 210G LC and 350G LC SmartGrade excavators, and the compact track loaders, these features enable dealers and customers to work together to remotely transfer project files to machines and troubleshoot any grade control-related issues. This is important for more efficient management of large GPS equipment fleets. Real-time remote visibility and management of important grade control parameters can save valuable troubleshooting time and keep machines up and running. Dealers also can use the latest technology for operator training and troubleshooting.

"Offering real time support to our customers is key, especially when it comes to the precision construction lineup. By incorporating technology like SmartGrade in our excavator lineup, we are helping to boost job site productivity and efficiency while enhancing the capabilities of our operators," said Sean Mairet, product manager grade control, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "There isn't always a one-size-fits-all solution, and contractors need options to pair the right technology with their business needs. This is where customers really benefit from the flexibility of our grade management path."

SmartGrade Remote Support is crucial in providing customers with the most efficient method of troubleshooting and increasing uptime and enables the dealer to remotely monitor and support the machine from miles away. Wireless Data Transfer provides the ability to remotely send updated design files to the machine, saving trips to the job site. Any user with a MyJohnDeere.com account paired with the machine can utilize remote support.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.




Today's top stories

Michigan Paving & Materials, MDOT Use Design-Build Approach for $210M I-69 Rebuild

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?

CM Labs' Heavy Equipment Simulators Provide Innovative Solution for Addressing Construction Skilled Labor Shortage

OTR Introduces NDX Tire, Wheel System Featuring 'Tire That Never Goes Flat'

Kansas DOT Launches Statewide Survey to Explore Future Transportation Funding

Illinois Tollway Approves $332.2M for Construction, Professional Contracts

Central Power Hosts Celebratory Open House to Show Off Its Newest Facility

Kärcher Municipal Offers Its New Product Portfolio



 

Read more about...

John Deere Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo