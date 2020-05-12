John Deere FL100 Felling Head Tackles Tough Terrain

The continued growth of the steep-slope market is opening new opportunities for loggers.

Factory-installed on the John Deere 959ML shovel logger, the FL100 directional felling head meets loggers' demand for a larger, more durable solution.

Practical for felling and maneuvering timber on challenging terrain, the FL100 delivers enhanced grapple strength, arm durability and rotate/tilt power, according to the manufacturer.

Long-arm geometry and a large-capacity bar saw allow the FL100 to cut and handle everything from small to extra-large timber, ranging from 4.3 to 39.3 in. (11 to 100 cm). Exceptional durability combined with simplified routine and periodic maintenance helps increase uptime.

For more information, visit www.deere.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.