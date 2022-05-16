John Deere has announced an alliance agreement with Mike and Jason Grady of Twin Pak to better serve existing and future John Deere small bale baler customers in the United States.

"These agreements combine a revolutionary, patented small bale baler design with a best-in-class dealer network," said Rob Rippen, John Deere global business manager of baling and mowing.

"We're excited to work with John Deere and more than double the productivity of small square bale farmers, allowing them to do more with fewer operators," said Jason Grady, Twin Pak general manager.

As part of the agreement, some John Deere dealers in the United States will begin selling Twin Pak-branded three-row balers beginning in 2023, with plans to further expand distribution as capacity increases.

John Deere and Twin Pak will work together through the end of 2022 to integrate current John Deere parts into the Twin Pak baler and conduct additional testing on a two-row version of the Twin Pak baler. Under the agreement, John Deere dealers will have exclusive rights to sell the Twin Pak baler.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories