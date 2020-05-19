--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

John Deere L-Series II Machines Incorporate Simpler, Easier to Maintain Design

Tue May 19, 2020 - National Edition
John Deere



John Deere's L-Series II skidders and feller bunchers build upon the best features of the original machines while simplifying the design to increase reliability.

The simpler L-Series II models reduce maintenance and increase uptime with more than 1,600 parts changes, including more robust electrical harnesses, fittings, hoses, and cylinder guards than previous models. Changes under the hood include improved component placement and dramatically reduced complexity of electrical and hydraulic systems, according to the manufacturer.

L-Series II Wheeled Feller Buncher Improvements
  • Redesigned exhaust chute improves cutting efficiency.
L-Series II Skidder Improvements
  • Reinforced arch delivers maximum durability.
  • Increased grapple-squeeze force provides constant pressure, so operators are less likely to drop logs.
Improvements Common to Both Machines
  • Steering stops cushion impact at full articulation to reduce machine stress and deliver a more comfortable ride.
  • Simplified electrical routing boosts reliability and durability.
  • Improved hydraulic routings and fittings extend component life and ease service.

For more information, visit www.deere.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.


Read more about...

Feller Bunchers Forestry Equipment John Deere Skidders


 