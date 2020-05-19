Tue May 19, 2020 - National Edition
John Deere's L-Series II skidders and feller bunchers build upon the best features of the original machines while simplifying the design to increase reliability.
The simpler L-Series II models reduce maintenance and increase uptime with more than 1,600 parts changes, including more robust electrical harnesses, fittings, hoses, and cylinder guards than previous models. Changes under the hood include improved component placement and dramatically reduced complexity of electrical and hydraulic systems, according to the manufacturer.
For more information, visit www.deere.com.