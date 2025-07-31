John Deere introduces Operations Center Pro Service, a digital tool enhancing equipment maintenance and repair processes. With features like software reprogramming and enhanced diagnostic capabilities, the service prioritizes customer self-repair options while phasing out the Customer Service Advisor. Annual license fees start at $195 per machine. Visit JohnDeere.com/PROService for details.

John Deere photo In addition to equipment owners, a local service provider also can use Operations Center Pro service.

John Deere announced the launch and availability of a new digital tool designed to enhance how equipment owners use, maintain, diagnose, repair and protect their equipment.

Operations Center Pro service delivers new support capabilities for both connected and non-connected machines across John Deere's agriculture, turf, construction and forestry equipment portfolio. New and enhanced features include the ability to install software when replacing electronic components or controllers, also known as reprogramming.

Operations Center Pro Service was developed with customers at the center and adds to the suite of existing digital support tools available to John Deere equipment owners today — including the John Deere operations center, equipment mobile, and shop.deere.com — providing customers even more control over how they use, maintain, diagnose, repair and protect their machines. The increased functionality of Operations Center Pro service also replaces John Deere Customer Service Advisor, which will be phased out over the next year.

"The launch of Operations Center Pro service is a significant milestone that adds to John Deere's existing tools, and it reaffirms our longstanding commitment to empowering customers to choose how they repair their equipment," said Denver Caldwell, vice president of aftermarket and customer support. "Importantly, our development of these tools reaffirms John Deere's support of customer self-repair. We view continuously enhancing self-repair as consistent with our mission to ensure John Deere customers have the best machine ownership experience possible."

In addition to equipment owners, a local service provider also can use Operations Center Pro service. With a John Deere equipment owner's permission, independent providers can gain access to diagnostic and repair information to support the equipment owner's needs.

"Our message to our customers is clear," said Caldwell. "Whether you want the support of your professionally trained and trusted John Deere dealer, to work with another local service provider, or to fix your machine yourself, we've created additional capabilities for you to choose the option that best fits your needs."

How It Works

Operations Center Pro service is based on foundational capabilities that are available at no additional cost upon purchase of John Deere equipment through operations center service overview and equipment mobile, including:

operator's manuals;

active and stored diagnostic trouble codes;

secure software updates;

JDLink information; and

warranty information.

What's New

The new Operations Center Pro service delivers digital repair content filtered by year and model number, providing users with additional relevant machine information to help efficiently and accurately troubleshoot, diagnose and repair their equipment. It's designed to be intuitive and deliver actionable support in real-time.

The service capabilities of Operations Center Pro service are available through an annual license starting at just $195 per machine for customers. Specific features now brought together in a single customer interface include:

machine health insights and diagnostic trouble codes;

PIN-specific machine content, including manuals;

software reprogramming for John Deere controllers;

diagnostic readings;

diagnostic recordings;

interactive diagnostic tests; and

calibrations.

Equipment owners can access Operations Center Pro service through the John Deere operations center. Once connected to the platform, owners will add their equipment into their account using the machine's serial number. Use of an electronic data link may be required for more advanced features within Operations Center Pro service, including software reprogramming. Certain interactive tests, calibrations and reprogramming limitations will exist at initial release. John Deere will deliver additional capabilities in future updates. See JohnDeere.com/PROService for further details.

For more information, visit www.deere.com/en/news.

Today's top stories