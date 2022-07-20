IBC technology helps reduce the learning curve for new operators by providing intuitive operator assistance. Faster cycle times and more precise control require less operator dexterity and hand-eye coordination.

Recently debuted on the John Deere 900 MH Series tracked harvesters and now available on the 803MH, 853MH and 858MH models, Intelligent Boom Control (IBC) is boom control technology that improves uniform movement and boom speed throughout the harvesting range.

Operators can control boom tilt and attachment position directly with a single joystick instead of using each individual boom cylinder function.

Automation logic controls the boom and extension functions simultaneously by monitoring special sensors in the boom cylinders. This technology also helps the operator maintain a constant boom speed during parallel travel at any outreach.

IBC technology automatically adjusts the slew rate and boom tip trajectory depending on the working height, terrain and work cycle requirements.

Benefits of Intelligent Boom Control

IBC technology helps reduce the learning curve for new operators by providing intuitive operator assistance. Faster cycle times and more precise control require less operator dexterity and hand-eye coordination.

Tree damage is greatly reduced, especially in thinning operations. This technology also provides increased machine and attachment life through active damping of all functions and protection of the boom structure during operation.

IBC also ensures precise positioning of the cutterbar for use in TimberMatic cards. The 800 MH Series tracked harvesters with Intelligent Boom Control are available now.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories