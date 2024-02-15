John Deere announced a strategic partnership with Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, to help accelerate the digital transformation of the heavy construction industry.

The partnership between John Deere and Leica Geosystems will leverage the strengths of both companies to bring new technologies and services to construction professionals worldwide.

"The availability of SmartGrade with Leica solution allows John Deere and our dealers to participate and support various job sites while meeting the technology needs of our customers," said Mark Colvin, senior product manager, grade management, John Deere.

"Working with Leica Geosystems is a tremendous opportunity, as their advanced technology solutions, paired with the power and performance of the John Deere construction equipment line-up, makes for a highly productive, efficient and seamless job site for our customers."

By combining the manufacturing expertise of John Deere with Leica Geosystems' leadership in positioning and sensor technology, the two organizations will work together to develop and deliver solutions that improve productivity, reduce material costs and the number of passes required, which can help improve safety by minimizing traffic on construction sites.

"We are thrilled to be working with John Deere, a company that shares a similar culture and commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction," said Troy Dahlin, VP Heavy Construction, US/CAN at Leica Geosystems. "Together, we will bring new levels of accuracy, productivity and accelerate the implementation of safe and sustainable workflows to the construction industry, helping our customers succeed in today's competitive marketplace and enhancing their resilience for tomorrow."

Leica Geosystems technology, software and services will be available for purchase on select John Deere construction equipment models starting in 2024.

For more information, visit www.johndeere.com.

Today's top stories