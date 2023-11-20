List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    John Deere Makes $100,000 Donation Match Commitment to Construction Angels Nonprofit Organization

    Mon November 20, 2023 - National Edition
    John Deere


    “John Deere is humbled to provide support to Construction Angels,” said Jason Daly, vice president, earthmoving sales, marketing & customer success, John Deere. “This contribution will enable continuity for family members who have lost a construction worker.”
    “John Deere is humbled to provide support to Construction Angels,” said Jason Daly, vice president, earthmoving sales, marketing & customer success, John Deere. “This contribution will enable continuity for family members who have lost a construction worker.”

    Continuing its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the construction industry, John Deere announced that it is committed to matching donations, up to a total of $100,000, made to the Construction Angels nonprofit organization from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023.

    Construction Angels offers critical support when tragedy strikes, providing financial assistance, grief counseling services and long-term scholarship funding to family members left behind when a construction worker dies on the job site.

    "John Deere is humbled to provide support to Construction Angels," said Jason Daly, vice president, earthmoving sales, marketing & customer success, John Deere. "This contribution will enable continuity for family members who have lost a construction worker."

    According to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, on average 4.5 construction employees are killed in a typical workday in the United States. In addition, approximately 20 percent of all jobsite deaths in the United States occur in the construction industry. The founder of Construction Angels, Kristi Gibbs, has dedicated her life to providing a support system in the moments when tragedy strikes.

    "In this business, you never know what might happen," said Gibbs. "You never know what could cause an accident. Safety is our number-one goal in construction. We try to anticipate any different type of construction issue that might occur on the jobsite and prepare for it. But there are accidents that happen that we cannot prepare for."

    When tragic construction-related fatalities occur, Construction Angels provides immediate financial assistance and grief counseling to the spouse and children who are left behind. Gibbs, who represents the third generation of an Ohio family that worked in the asphalt business, knew from a young age that she wanted to work in construction. She was previously employed at a concrete-cutting company in 2009 when she crossed paths with a family in need, resulting in the founding of the Construction Angels organization.

    In addition to grief counseling and financial support, a scholarship fund created by the nonprofit helps ensure children who lost a parent will still have the financial means to pursue higher education.

    Construction Angels is currently providing support in 24 states nationwide and is aiming to expand its assistance to all 50 states by 2030. Gibbs added, "working with these dealerships has really helped us move ahead, and partnering with companies like John Deere has given us some national exposure and helped us grow."

    For more information about Construction Angels, visit www.constructionangels.us.

    For more information about John Deere , visit www.JohnDeere.com.




    Today's top stories

    Iowa DOT, WisDOT Replace Iconic Bridge

    HITT Leads One Million Sq. Ft. Development in D.C.

    Caterpillar to Develop Hydrogen-Hybrid Power Solution for Off-Highway Vehicles

    HD Hyundai Wins CES 2024 Innovation Awards

    Ticonic Bridge Replacement Begins

    Komatsu Announces Plans to Acquire American Battery Solutions

    VIDEO: Massachusetts Needs $24.5B to Repair a Multitude of Issues in State's Transit System

    Yanmar Opens Voting for New Design of 'Yanboh and Marboh' Characters



     

    Read more about...

    Construction Angels John Deere Philanthropy






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA