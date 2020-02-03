The new rotary cutters offer a robust solution for clearing medium-to-heavy brush and hardwoods up to 10 in. (25.4 cm) in diameter.

John Deere updated its line of rotary cutter attachments with the new RX72 and RX84. These new models are designed for heavy-duty vegetation management applications, including property maintenance and right-of-way clearing. The rotary cutter attachments are compatible on large-frame skid steer and compact track loaders, such as the 330G through the 333G, and they are equipped with high-flow hydraulics and a severe-duty door.

"These new attachments offer reliable solutions to landscapers, agricultural producers and municipal contractors that depend on John Deere equipment for land clearing or vegetation management," said Jessica Hill, program manager, global attachments, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "The new models are designed to help our customers get the most of their investment by delivering greater performance and increased efficiency when clearing tough brush and hardwood."

The new rotary cutters offer a robust solution for clearing medium-to-heavy brush and hardwoods up to 10 in. (25.4 cm) in diameter. Both the RX72 and RX84 include motors with a direct drive bearing for higher efficiency and extended durability, while an optimized blade carrier design allows for a fast startup and recovery time. Features include three blades made of thick forged AR400 steel measuring 0.625 in. (1.5 cm), that provide an aggressive cut and long wear life. A pressure gauge is easily visible to monitor blade load for optimal cutter performance.

As with any brush-clearing application, safety is paramount. Each model incorporates a retractable forward shield that rolls back to expose the blades to larger-diameter trees. Once material is cleared, the forward shield closes to process material more efficiently and to reduce the risk of flying debris with its heavy chain curtain. Hydraulic valving stops the blades from spinning within seconds of shutdown, providing operators and those on the job site with an additional safety feature.

Each model uses a skid steer coupler attachment interface to mount to the carrier. The RX72 and RX84 cutters are powered using 0.5-in. (1.3-cm) auxiliary hydraulic quick connectors, while the RX84 also uses a 0.375-in. (.95-cm) case drain quick coupler, to help the machine with cooling and prevent damage.

Hydraulic specifications include a 30-45 gpm (114-170 Lpm) flow range with a 4,000 psi (28,000 kPa) maximum operating pressure. The RX72 weighs 1,810 lbs. (820 kg), and the RX84 weighs 2,260 lbs. (1,025 kg), so rear counterweight will improve the stability of the skid steer or compact track loader. The RX72 and RX84 have cutting widths of 72 in. (183 cm) and 84 in. (213 cm), respectively.

