(L-R): Tim Merritt, director of sales, John Deere; Tim Holmes, district general manager, Doggett Heavy Machinery; Derek Paternostro, vice president of operations, Doggett Machinery; Brad Penick,district general manager, Doggett Heavy Machinery; Domenic Ruccolo, senior vice president of global sales and marketing, John Deere; Mike Ortiz, executive vice president, Doggett Heavy Machinery, Doggett Machinery; Ryan Campbell, construction division president, John Deere; and Jason Daly senior vice president of global sales and marketing, John Deere. (Photo courtesy of Doggett.)

John Deere Construction and Forestry has presented Doggett Heavy Machinery and Doggett Machinery with the coveted Onyx Circle Award, as one of the four top-performing dealerships in the United States and Canada.

Since 2011, John Deere has presented the award after performing a dealership performance review for the top market share and customer support. The Onyx Circle Award was developed by John Deere as a way to recognize and reward outstanding achievement by its dealers.

Mike Ortiz, vice president, said, "This award is truly recognition for all the work that each of our employees do every day to make our organization great. Our phenomenal team is what makes us one of John Deere's best dealers and without all of them none of this would be possible."

Doggett Heavy Machinery and Doggett Machinery operate 16 John Deere Construction and Forestry locations throughout Texas and Louisiana.

