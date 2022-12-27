Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue December 27, 2022 - West Edition #1
John Deere Construction and Forestry has presented Doggett Heavy Machinery and Doggett Machinery with the coveted Onyx Circle Award, as one of the four top-performing dealerships in the United States and Canada.
Since 2011, John Deere has presented the award after performing a dealership performance review for the top market share and customer support. The Onyx Circle Award was developed by John Deere as a way to recognize and reward outstanding achievement by its dealers.
Mike Ortiz, vice president, said, "This award is truly recognition for all the work that each of our employees do every day to make our organization great. Our phenomenal team is what makes us one of John Deere's best dealers and without all of them none of this would be possible."
Doggett Heavy Machinery and Doggett Machinery operate 16 John Deere Construction and Forestry locations throughout Texas and Louisiana.