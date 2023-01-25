Totaling 80,000 sq. ft. of booth space, John Deere and Wirtgen are combining forces for the first time at ConExpo-Con/AGG, encompassing a 70,000 sq. ft. booth outside in the Silver Lot (S5020). Inside the West Hall (W40844), an additional 10,000 sq. ft. is dedicated to the future of John Deere technology in the construction space.

John Deere will have its largest presence ever at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023.

Totaling 80,000 sq. ft. of booth space, John Deere and Wirtgen are combining forces for the first time at ConExpo-Con/AGG, encompassing a 70,000 sq. ft. booth outside in the Silver Lot (S5020). Inside the West Hall (W40844), an additional 10,000 sq. ft. is dedicated to the future of John Deere technology in the construction space.

The John Deere and the Wirtgen Group presence offers customers an engaging experience and an all-encompassing snapshot of the future of construction through industry-leading equipment and technology.

In addition to its expansive and interactive booth experiences, exhibition attendees can anticipate the following from John Deere and the Wirtgen Group:

one cohesive booth showcasing both John Deere and the Wirtgen Group's latest machines and technologies.

70,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space displaying world-class John Deere and Wirtgen Group equipment, technology and application experience

10,000 sq. ft. of indoor space focusing on John Deere technology, forward thinking innovative solutions and John Deere Power Systems.

68 machines on display between John Deere and the Wirtgen Group.

six machines that feature SmartGrade control functionality. Wirtgen Group machines equipped with the latest technologies such as: Wirtgen Performance Tracker, AutoPilot 2.0, 3D Paving, Smart Compact, Spective Connect.

nine compact construction machines on display such as skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compact excavators and compact wheel loaders.

nine electric or hybrid electric John Deere and Wirtgen Group machines on display.

36 world premieres of brand-new equipment across the construction, roadbuilding and compact construction segments.

four production systems, showcasing the current priority areas for John Deere and the Wirtgen Group, including aggregates, site development, roadbuilding, underground.

one center feature area for the future generation of Deere built excavators.

three educational sessions featuring commentary from John Deere and Wirtgen Group experts.

"Being 'Close To Our Customers' we understand our contractors desire to have conversations relevant to their production system needs," the manufacturers said.

John Deere and the Wirtgen Group designed the booth layout with a production system strategy in mind. To assist its customers, four production systems, include aggregates, site development, roadbuilding and underground, were created to emphasize their core business areas. Each production system will showcase key components, equipment and features relevant to their needs and presented first-hand by John Deere and Wirtgen Group brand representatives.

For those exploring educational opportunities, John Deere is hosting a session that will feature Justin Steger, solutions marketing manager at John Deere Construction & Forestry, Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. titled "How Grade Control Impacts Earthmoving Productivity."

From the Wirtgen Group, Tom Chastain, milling product manager, will discuss "Best practices in Milling and Profiling" on Thursday, March 16 at 9:30 a.m.

And lastly, Tim Kowalski, application support manager — HAMM, will lead a discussion titled "Compaction 101: Doing the Right Things, the Right Way" on Friday, March 17 at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, visit johndeere.com/Vegas2023.

Today's top stories