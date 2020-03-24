--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

John Deere Reveals New Technology Solutions at 2020 ConExpo-Con/AGG Show

Tue March 24, 2020 - National Edition
John Deere


A new scraper earthmoving productivity system provides a solution to measure volume in the scraper in real time, maximizing trip capacity and preventing spillage. Available through an in-cab monitor, the operator has visibility to the inside of the scraper as well as key production data.
A new scraper earthmoving productivity system provides a solution to measure volume in the scraper in real time, maximizing trip capacity and preventing spillage. Available through an in-cab monitor, the operator has visibility to the inside of the scraper as well as key production data.

John Deere displayed its latest solutions for the construction industry during the 2020 ConExpo-Con/AGG Show, while also discussing its vision for the future.

"The construction industry is rapidly changing, and technology is a driving factor in this evolution," said Kevin Very, director of technology and product marketing, John Deere Construction & Forestry.

"The right technology impacts how a customer bids a job, manages their fleet, assists with operator recruitment and retention, and ultimately improves overall profitability. Technology development is changing the construction industry, and we are continuing to accelerate our technology innovation across equipment and job sites."

The manufacturer used ConExpo-Con/AGG to showcase its newest technology offerings. The new offerings, which include obstacle intelligence, SmartWeigh, SmartAttach and a new scraper earthmoving productivity system, will assist operators while boosting job site productivity and efficiency.

One of the more forward-thinking technology solutions on display is the advanced rear object detection system that is part of the 944K hybrid wheel loader showcase. This is one of the Obstacle Intelligence solutions that helps to supplement the operator's situational awareness by identifying objects in close proximity to the equipment. This technology enables John Deere's automation portfolio and lays the ground work to further add to job site safety.

Also displayed on the 944K hybrid wheel loader was the SmartWeigh integrated payload weighing system, which is in development for John Deere's four-wheel-drive loaders (744L, 824L, 844L, 944K Hybrid) in the near future. Shared through the touchscreen in-cab monitor, the factory-installed system enables operators to accurately load material without interruption and is integrated with JDLink to track and visualize payload data in the JDLink portal and JDLink Mobile. By enabling the operator to quickly weigh and track loads, workflow is maximized and productivity is increased.

"The innovations we're highlighting at the show speak to our commitment to machine and job site automation," said Sean Mairet, product marketing manager, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "We're showcasing a portfolio that puts technology to work for our customers and provides solutions matched to customers' needs."

Visitors also could see a display of the SmartAttach system, which will make installing attachments easier in the future by automatically configuring the machine to the attachment. SmartAttach reduces setup time, decreases the likelihood of damage due to incorrect settings and helps customers get the most out of their attachments.

Using SmartAttach, the operator spends less time setting up equipment and can instead focus on the actual job at hand. SmartAttach is integrated with JDLink via a Bluetooth beacon, and together they record the location of attachments and populate that information in the JDLink portal and JDLink Mobile. This allows customers to quickly locate attachments when needed and minimize the number of attachments that are lost.

And lastly, a new scraper earthmoving productivity system provides a solution to measure volume in the scraper in real time, maximizing trip capacity and preventing spillage. Available through an in-cab monitor, the operator has visibility to the inside of the scraper as well as key production data. As a result, customers are able to improve work site efficiency and more accurately bid, plan and bill jobs.

For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 John Deere Technology