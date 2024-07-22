List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    John Deere Rolls Out E-Drive Production Class Loader Offerings With 744, 824 X-Tier Models

    John Deere introduces E-Drive 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders, featuring innovative EVT system for enhanced fuel efficiency and productivity. Advanced cab comfort, safety features, and controllability offer operators increased visibility and efficiency on construction sites.

    Mon July 22, 2024 - National Edition
    John Deere


    The new 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders feature the John Deere exclusive Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) E-Drive system. Both models will feature a JD9 diesel engine as the primary power source, however, the torque converter and traditional transmission have been replaced by the EVT system, offering more efficiency.
    Photo courtesy of John Deere
    The new 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders feature the John Deere exclusive Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) E-Drive system. Both models will feature a JD9 diesel engine as the primary power source, however, the torque converter and traditional transmission have been replaced by the EVT system, offering more efficiency.
    The new 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders feature the John Deere exclusive Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) E-Drive system. Both models will feature a JD9 diesel engine as the primary power source, however, the torque converter and traditional transmission have been replaced by the EVT system, offering more efficiency.   (Photo courtesy of John Deere) Now equipped with John Deere exclusive Pile Slip Assist, operators can experience proactive differential lock ahead of pile engagement which reduces tire slip, improves bucket fill and lowers cycle time.   (Photo courtesy of John Deere)

    John Deere announced the launch of its latest production class loader offerings with the introduction of the 744 X-Tier and 824 X-Tier wheel loaders.

    Engineered with the demanding conditions of the construction job site in mind, these technology-packed loaders are an ideal solution for customers looking to benefit from unparalleled fuel efficiency, enhanced productivity and unmatched operator comfort, according to the manufacturer.

    "In a market where efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand, we are proud to lead the way with our E-Drive 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders as we continue to deliver new, innovative solutions for our customers," said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager, John Deere.

    "These production class loaders are not just about saving our customers downtime and costs associated with ownership, but they also embody our commitment to offering premium features, hybrid solutions and advanced technologies on machines of all sizes, including our large wheel loaders."

    With a long history in offering hybrid machine solutions to the construction market, the new 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders feature the John Deere exclusive Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) E-Drive system. Both models will feature a JD9 diesel engine as the primary power source, however, the torque converter and traditional transmission have been replaced by the EVT system, offering more efficiency.

    In addition, the E-Drive component provides instant power, while simplifying operation and reducing complexity. These machines not only boast significant reductions in annual fuel costs due to their hybrid design, but also, enhanced productivity features ensure up to a 7 percent total cost of ownership lifecycle advantage over conventional drive systems.

    Focusing on cab comfort, operators can expect a quieter cab environment attributed to the constant engine speed. Further enhancing comfortability, customers can experience maximum comfort due to enhanced features including premium seats and an AM/FM radio with Bluetooth capabilities. Also, if customers are hauling material over longer distances, like those seen in aggregates and roadbuilding applications, the addition of the Tire Pressure Monitoring System can help increase tire life and lower fuel consumption by ensuring tires maintain proper inflation throughout the day.

    Improving awareness and safety, both models provide increased visibility and situational awareness. With the Advanced Vision System and Advanced Object Detection, operators can enjoy an improved range of view on both sides of the loader and better visibility beyond conventional mirrors.

    Dynamic reversal projected path lines assist with visualizing the anticipated reversal path to ensure a better line of site. The deluxe LED lights on the 744 and 824 X-Tier also help amplify vision in tough-to-see settings.

    In terms of controllability, the 744 and 824 X-Tier loaders provide unparalleled productivity through easier operation. Now equipped with John Deere exclusive Pile Slip Assist, operators can experience proactive differential lock ahead of pile engagement which reduces tire slip, improves bucket fill and lowers cycle time. The EVT also reduces complexity by allowing for a more instantaneous response with fewer operator inputs and the use of one pedal for operation.

    Lastly, both models offer two fuel efficient operational modes including Standard Mode and Performance Mode. Default Standard Mode delivers up to 25 percent reduced fuel consumption while keeping sustainability a priority and ensuring productivity. Performance Mode makes productivity the top priority with 5 percent increased performance and 15 percent reduced fuel consumption.

    For more information, visit www.JohnDeere.com.

    Photo courtesy of John Deere

    Now equipped with John Deere exclusive Pile Slip Assist, operators can experience proactive differential lock ahead of pile engagement which reduces tire slip, improves bucket fill and lowers cycle time.




