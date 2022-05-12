John Deere debuts intelligent boom control on 900-series MH tracked harvesters.

John Deere's latest operator assistance control feature, intelligent boom control (IBC), for the 900 MH-Series tracked harvester, is a result of global collaboration between the John Deere wheeled cut-to-length and full-tree forestry teams, aiming to implement IBC's field-proven technology into the MH-Series of tracked harvesters.

With IBC, operators no longer need to control each independent boom function separately. One joystick moves the boom tip horizontally, while a second guides it vertically, for faster cycle times and more precise control.

IBC's smooth and fluid motion actively dampens functional change of directions, protecting boom structures and increasing wear life. IBC also automatically controls swing speed based on the overall position of the attachment.

"The continuous product development, new features and the updating of systems and solutions are integral parts of John Deere's way of operating," said Jim O'Halloran, product marketing manager, John Deere.

"Intelligent boom control is an example of an important operator assistance feature that we will continue to evolve throughout full tree forestry. Developing solutions for our customers' needs is our number 1 priority, and investing in innovation, like IBC, is an example that helps the overall productivity and profitability for the whole machine life cycle."

Improved productivity, compared to the same machine without IBC, is another benefit for customers. IBC allows the operator to focus on controlling the attachment, helping improve efficiency. The controls used for reaching and securing trees for harvest intuitively mirror how the equipment might function if it were the operator's arm, according to the manufacturer.

IBC is now available on the 953MH and 959MH.

