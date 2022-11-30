John Deere's fully autonomous tractor is a technologically advanced robot for the agriculture industry that leverages GPS guidance, stereo cameras, sensors and AI technology to perform essential tasks on the farm without an operator in the cab.

John Deere has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation honoree in the Robotics category, and an honoree in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category for its fully autonomous tractor.

This is the fourth consecutive year John Deere has received an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, during which John Deere will deliver a keynote.

CES 2023 takes place Jan. 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, and digitally.

John Deere's fully autonomous tractor integrates technology such as cameras, artificial intelligence (AI), sensors and ultra-fast GPU processors to navigate through a field without an operator in the cab — helping customers be more efficient, productive and profitable.

"Farmers never have a shortage of work to do on any given day," said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer of John Deere. "With our fully autonomous tractor, farmers have the flexibility to focus on the most pressing tasks within their operation while the machine handles what they don't have time or labor to do. We continue to invest in autonomy and automation to support the important work our customers do every day."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the CTA, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 product categories. Judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.

The Robotics category of the Innovation Awards highlights programmable or otherwise intelligent machines capable of performing specific tasks or replicating human movement or interactions. The Vehicle Intelligence & Advanced Mobility category highlights automotive and other transportation products and services that integrate technology into the driving or riding experience, whether by enhancing safety, navigation, improving the passenger experience, or enabling self-driving functionality.

