Joseph Funk

Takeuchi-US has named Joseph Funk as its new regional business manager (RBM) of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Funk will be responsible for all sales development and activity in that multi-state region, including dealer development, dealer recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, program promotion and communication.

"Joseph has a lot of enthusiasm and a real knack for building customer relationships," said John Vranches, national sales manager of Takeuchi-US.

"He has a combination of sales, management and customer service experience that make him a great fit for the position and our team. We're pleased to have him join the Takeuchi family."

Based in Gainesville, Ga., Funk comes to Takeuchi from his former role as a sales manager of Fieldale Farms, a large food distributor. Prior to his tenure there, Funk worked in a number of customer service and inside sales roles including Neff Rental, a construction equipment rental company.

"Takeuchi is a growing company, and I'm really looking forward to helping them achieve and exceed their sales goals in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Funk. "Over the past few years, I've sharpened my heavy equipment knowledge, and I look forward to working with Takeuchi dealers and introducing their customers to the many benefits that they can enjoy when they purchase Takeuchi machines."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

