Joseph Huling

Joseph Huling, the national service and warranty manager of Takeuchi-US, now also is overseeing the company's technical service training department.

Huling joined Takeuchi in 2017 as a regional service manager before being promoted to national service and warranty manager in early 2020.

In his expanded role as national service and training manager, Huling will support the company's corporate sales efforts by providing exceptional product, training and support for Takeuchi's dealers and distributors, as well as for customers who own and operate Takeuchi equipment.

"I'm looking forward to working with our technical training team to help our students develop and improve their technical skillsets," Huling said. "We want to provide them with the knowledge and experience they need to efficiently service and maintain both current and next-generation Takeuchi machines."

Huling's responsibilities include developing curriculums, improving training methods, scheduling training, managing the technical training team and ensuring that the new Takeuchi Global University continues to grow and improve. He also will create a structure and foundation that will help Takeuchi offer advanced training courses in the future.

"Joseph has demonstrated a high level of technical knowledge and excellent relationship-building skills since he joined us back in 2017," said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. "He is also very customer-centric, which is particularly important when it comes to developing new products and training programs. All in all, Joseph possesses the qualities we need in a national training and service manager, and we look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in his new role."

Before joining Takeuchi, Huling was the general manager of Star Equipment and Rental in Mount Airy, Ga., where he gained valuable experience in selling, renting and servicing residential and small commercial equipment from various national brands. His other past roles include positions as a service technician for a power equipment dealer and as a service manager for a cold storage operation.

"Over the years, I've learned what it takes to provide high-quality service and how to come up with solutions that enhance customer productivity and overall satisfaction," said Huling. "I'm excited to take on this new challenge with Takeuchi, and my goal is to continue building Takeuchi's reputation for excellent customer support by providing the best training and service available in the compact equipment industry."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

