Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Joule, Caterpillar, Wheeler Announce Agreement to Power America's Growing Data Center Energy Needs

    Joule, Caterpillar, and Wheeler partner to power a high-performance data center in Utah with four gigawatts of energy using Caterpillar's latest generator sets, battery storage, and more. This strategic alliance aims to meet growing data center energy demands efficiently, ensuring reliability for tenants.

    Thu August 07, 2025 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Joule's High Performance Compute Data Center Campus in Utah will be powered by a fleet of Caterpillar’s latest G3520K generator sets.
    Joule photo
    Joule's High Performance Compute Data Center Campus in Utah will be powered by a fleet of Caterpillar’s latest G3520K generator sets.

    Joule Capital Partners, Caterpillar Inc. and Wheeler Machinery Co. announced on Aug. 7, 2025, an agreement to power Joule's High Performance Compute Data Center Campus in Utah.

    Joule, an infrastructure company, aims to create the largest single campus in Utah and operate the most advanced data centers in the world.

    This initiative will provide four gigawatts of total energy to the center of the Intermountain West. The project will deliver prime power and integrated combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP) solutions with a by-design liquid cooling architecture.

    Powered by a fleet of Caterpillar's latest G3520K generator sets and support equipment, the distributed generation system produces electricity and captures waste heat to power and cool high-density server systems. The solution includes 1.1 gigawatt-hours of grid-forming battery energy storage along with backup power generation served by diverse fuel sources.

    Due to Caterpillar's expanding United States-based manufacturing footprint, the full generation package can be delivered ahead of most other generation technologies. This speed-to-power advantage is critical for meeting the explosive growth in demand for compute capacity.

    Beyond the gensets, this fully integrated system includes the controls, switchgear, inverters, energy storage solutions, CCHP and more, providing a complete power solution for the Joule data center and a competitive advantage for Joule's tenants. Caterpillar and Wheeler also will provide service and support for the products and solutions, ensuring uptime and availability targets are met.

    "This project represents the core of Joule's mission — to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) ready compute capacity by pairing world-class data center campuses with reliable, on-demand power," said David Gray, president of Joule Capital Partners. "By combining Caterpillar's advanced energy systems with Wheeler's local expertise, we can bring gigawatt-scale capacity to market faster and more efficiently than ever before, ensuring our tenants have the power and reliability they need to thrive in the next generation of high-performance computing."

    "Caterpillar is uniquely positioned to tackle the growing energy needs for artificial intelligence and the evolving needs of modern infrastructure. This project is a perfect example of how we can deliver fast, reliable power generation to our customers through integrated energy solutions," said Melissa Busen, senior vice president of Electric Power of Caterpillar Inc. "We are proud to work with Joule and Wheeler to help bring this project to life."

    "This strategic alliance between Joule, Caterpillar, and Wheeler brings together world-class engineering, local expertise, and visionary energy design," said Bryan Campbell, CEO of Wheeler Machinery Co. "We're proud to help deliver a resilient solution ready to meet future compute demands and set a new standard for data center infrastructure."

    For details, visit joulecapitalpartners.com, caterpillar.com or wheelercat.com/power/.




    Today's top stories

    PennDOT, Contractors Get Ready to Slide New Commercial Street Bridge Into Place in Pittsburgh

    Empire Crane Days Elevates Expectations at Open House

    Reaping Big Beautiful Business Success

    Bell Trucks Names Ridgeline Equipment as Northeast Dealer

    New Tech Helps MacKay Construction Conquer Pudding Stone On BC Project

    Designing Cleaner, Greener Concrete That Absorbs Carbon Dioxide

    University of North Alabama Marks Topping Out of Its New $65 Football Stadium

    Eco Material Technologies CEO Wins Regional EY Entrepreneur Honors



     

    Read more about...

    Ai technology Caterpillar construction Joule Capital Partners Technology Utah Wheeler Machinery Co.







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147