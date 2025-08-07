Joule, Caterpillar, and Wheeler partner to power a high-performance data center in Utah with four gigawatts of energy using Caterpillar's latest generator sets, battery storage, and more. This strategic alliance aims to meet growing data center energy demands efficiently, ensuring reliability for tenants.

Joule photo Joule's High Performance Compute Data Center Campus in Utah will be powered by a fleet of Caterpillar’s latest G3520K generator sets.

Joule Capital Partners, Caterpillar Inc. and Wheeler Machinery Co. announced on Aug. 7, 2025, an agreement to power Joule's High Performance Compute Data Center Campus in Utah.

Joule, an infrastructure company, aims to create the largest single campus in Utah and operate the most advanced data centers in the world.

This initiative will provide four gigawatts of total energy to the center of the Intermountain West. The project will deliver prime power and integrated combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP) solutions with a by-design liquid cooling architecture.

Powered by a fleet of Caterpillar's latest G3520K generator sets and support equipment, the distributed generation system produces electricity and captures waste heat to power and cool high-density server systems. The solution includes 1.1 gigawatt-hours of grid-forming battery energy storage along with backup power generation served by diverse fuel sources.

Due to Caterpillar's expanding United States-based manufacturing footprint, the full generation package can be delivered ahead of most other generation technologies. This speed-to-power advantage is critical for meeting the explosive growth in demand for compute capacity.

Beyond the gensets, this fully integrated system includes the controls, switchgear, inverters, energy storage solutions, CCHP and more, providing a complete power solution for the Joule data center and a competitive advantage for Joule's tenants. Caterpillar and Wheeler also will provide service and support for the products and solutions, ensuring uptime and availability targets are met.

"This project represents the core of Joule's mission — to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) ready compute capacity by pairing world-class data center campuses with reliable, on-demand power," said David Gray, president of Joule Capital Partners. "By combining Caterpillar's advanced energy systems with Wheeler's local expertise, we can bring gigawatt-scale capacity to market faster and more efficiently than ever before, ensuring our tenants have the power and reliability they need to thrive in the next generation of high-performance computing."

"Caterpillar is uniquely positioned to tackle the growing energy needs for artificial intelligence and the evolving needs of modern infrastructure. This project is a perfect example of how we can deliver fast, reliable power generation to our customers through integrated energy solutions," said Melissa Busen, senior vice president of Electric Power of Caterpillar Inc. "We are proud to work with Joule and Wheeler to help bring this project to life."

"This strategic alliance between Joule, Caterpillar, and Wheeler brings together world-class engineering, local expertise, and visionary energy design," said Bryan Campbell, CEO of Wheeler Machinery Co. "We're proud to help deliver a resilient solution ready to meet future compute demands and set a new standard for data center infrastructure."

For details, visit joulecapitalpartners.com, caterpillar.com or wheelercat.com/power/.

