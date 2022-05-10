A special, new 2022 K-Tec 1228 Scraper will be going up for auction for a good cause on May 17, 2022, with the support of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in Fort Worth, Texas.

This pull-pan, ejector scraper is provided directly from the K-Tec factory with 100 percent of the auction proceeds dedicated to build a Habitat for Humanity home for a low-income working family of eight.

"Habitat for Humanity is an organization that can make a real, tangible impact in the communities that we work in and that we live in," said Shane Kroeker, director of strategic initiatives at K-Tec.

"We knew we wanted to do something unique and special with them. Something that we could put our name behind and be proud of in our community. Our business is manufacturing purpose-built earthmoving equipment, but the purpose for building this special scraper is to turn it into a home," said Kroeker.

The plan is to raise enough funds by selling the scraper at auction for Habitat for Humanity to be able to build an 1,100 sq. ft., five bedroom bungalow with a double attached garage in Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada.

The future homeowners will soon be able to purchase this home for their family of eight. They currently rent a two bedroom 600 sq. ft. apartment in downtown Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The busy parents have children ranging in age from 2 years to 19. The two youngest children currently sleep in the parents' bedroom, the boys sleep in the living room on fold out beds and the two oldest girls are in bunkbeds in the second bedroom.

Michelle Pereira, COO of Habitat Manitoba, said that "when the selected family first received the call from Habitat that they had been approved for partnership in the homeownership program, Magda, the mother was speechless, she simply couldn't believe it. Each time she has a conversation about the opportunity it sinks in a little bit more. They have been wanting to live outside the city of Winnipeg to raise their family in a quiet community. They visited Rosenort and are very excited to become a part of the community. The children are looking forward to having their own rooms and having sleepovers with their friends. We are so grateful to the K-Tec Team for their partnership to make this dream come true. The way that everyone has joined in to participate on this project is inspiring and humbling."

The Habitat branded K-Tec 1228 scraper being auctioned off has a 28 cu. yd. heaped capacity (18.5 cu.yd. struck capacity). This earthmoving scraper has a 12 ft. width of cut and is equipped with four 23.5R25 tires, and a GPS mast. A 3-Year structural warranty and 6-month parts and service warranty are included in the auction purchase price.

The K-Tec 1228 is a fast-loading, light-weight earthmover, making it one of K-Tec's most popular models. The solid-welded, rigid-frame 1228 scraper has proven results in all conditions, including proficiency in low ground pressure or sandy soil, according to the manufacturer.

To truly set this scraper apart from the rest of the equipment fleet, a custom one-of-a-kind special decal kit promoting Habitat For Humanity has been applied to each side of the scraper. The rear tail of the scraper has been autographed by K-Tec employees, Habitat for Humanity staff, as well as the partner family.

The winning auction bidder also will receive a free trip for 2 to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, including flights and accommodations. A truly memorable experience will be provided to tour the K-Tec Factory and take part in the Key Ceremony for when the Habitat for Humanity family receives the keys to their new home in late 2022.

K-Tec is encouraging equipment dealers and earthmovers to aggressively bid on the unique 1228 scraper model to raise the funds needed for materials and professional trades.

K-Tec also recognized the following sponsors for their donations of materials for the manufacturing of this special one-of-a-kind scraper: Hardox, Michelin, OTR Wheel, Black Cat Wear Parts, JEM Technical, Motion Canada, Brunswick Steel, Polymer Shapes, Castle Metals, Fastenal, Polygon Composites, Inproheat, Tri Koating, BLC Mfg, Points West, Innovair, & McNelius Steel.

Register to Bid Online Today at: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

For additional project information, visit. https://www.habitat.mb.ca/builds/rosenort-manitoba/ and http://www.ktec.com.

