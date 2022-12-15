A green laser line in front of trucks indicates where the wing plow appears so operators can avoid obstacles such as mailboxes and guard rails or even other parked cars, which typically end up damaged or destroyed when not easily visible under heavy snow and ice conditions. (KAGE Innovation photo)

Influenced by the company motto of experience driven innovation, Osceola, Wis.-based KAGE Innovation's latest offering is the WingLine laser plow guide, an easily installed accessory intended primarily for city trucks and addressing many of the pain points typically experienced when operating city trucks with wing plows in the height of winter weather. Features include wire harness connections that are resistant to harsh weather conditions in the winter as well as to salt environments, and a Class IIIR laser, which is self-contained and maintenance-free.

A green laser line in front of trucks indicates where the wing plow appears so operators can avoid obstacles such as mailboxes and guard rails or even parked cars, which typically end up damaged or destroyed when not easily visible under heavy snow and ice conditions. The increased visibility with the WingLine removes any guesswork involved and helps city truck operators stay safe and keep their surroundings safe while being much more efficient and productive. A standard smart switch turns the laser on and off automatically when the wing plow is deployed or retracted.

The WingLine mounts inside the cab on the windshield using provided suction cup mounts, allowing the laser to be aimed at the right location ahead of the truck. Being mounted inside the cab also ensures the laser lens doesn't become dirty or blocked by ice and snow. Benefits include reduced neck strain for operators who are usually trying to see where the wing plow will hit, ensuring their health isn't compromised in the process of working with snow removal equipment. A simple one-time installation is all it takes for the WingLine, and one kit includes everything needed for the installation, which takes just under an hour. The owner's manual provides detailed instructions on how to install the WingLine laser plow guide and ensure it is functioning as intended. It also comes with a two-year structural warranty.

KAGE, manufacturer of commercial snowplows and landscaping equipment, is known for its AdvantEdge flexible cutting-edge system; SnowFire snowplow box system; Snow Stake management system; Snow Dozer plow system; and LiquidRage anti-icing spray technology — all practical solutions to make time-consuming everyday tasks a thing of the past and accomplishing more in an efficient manner.

All manufacturing occurs in the company's 26,000-sq.-ft. facility. KAGE was established in 2009 by president and inventor Mike Stephan and was built upon the experience of his father's landscaping and horticultural services company. Today the company has more than 10 products as part of its offerings in snow equipment.

"From the very foundation of KAGE, we have witnessed the value of showing snowplow operators what the KAGE product can do," said Kaydence Stephan, of KAGE sales and marketing support. "We strongly believe in getting the operators excited about this revolutionary design and the amount of time the KAGE plow system saves. Not to mention how much less fatigued they feel when they use the KAGE system. The operators have a hard enough job as it is, and our core motive is to make it easy for them.

"Our ‘Sea of Blue' brand covers the snow belt of North America, and we are always striving to reach more potential customers, not only in the snow and ice industry but also in the commercial landscape industry."

Despite the pandemic, KAGE customers did not experience any past-due deliveries directly caused by the company. KAGE remained fully staffed and continued to deliver products on time.

"Currently, we are working hard to find the right people, that want to set the stage and start a career here," said Stephan. "We put our best foot forward to find the right people and put them in the right place. We have experienced some slowdowns within production due to the number of staff we had this summer and fall, but our employees have a great attitude about working overtime and they have what is best for the company at the forefront of their minds. Fortunately, we are close to being fully staffed and have production turned all the way up getting plows out the door every day."

Aside from creating and providing employment opportunities in the area, the company also is heavily invested in the local community. This year KAGE sponsored the local car and airshow, Wheels and Wings, and had the opportunity to sponsor the Kinship of Polk County's luau. Kinship is an organization helping children who need support and offering a relationship with a caring mentor. KAGE also has received local recognition, including the Polk County EDC Business of the Year in May 2018. The company continues to innovate and introduce revolutionary products in snow removal and landscaping.

"Next year, we will have the opportunity to go to SIMA, Equip Expo, APWA and others. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting potential customers," Stephan said. "Tradeshows are a great opportunity to hear customer feedback and collaborate with them on new ideas or improvements." CEG

